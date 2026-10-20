Malaysia's Residence Pass-Talent allows foreign skilled workers to live and work in the country for up to 10 years on a renewable visa

The residence pass gives holders the flexibility to switch employers without converting their visa to a different category

Spouses of pass holders are eligible to seek employment in Malaysia without applying for a separate Employment Pass

Malaysia has outlined four key benefits attached to its Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T), a long-term visa designed to attract highly skilled foreign professionals to the country.

Introduced in April 2011 by TalentCorp in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Immigration Department of Malaysia, the RP-T is a 10-year renewable pass aimed at skilled expatriates who wish to contribute to Malaysia's economy over an extended period.

Malaysia lists 4 beneits of 10-year residence pass for foreign skilled workers. Photo: getty

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What the Malaysia Residence Pass-Talent Offers

1. The most significant draw of the pass is the ability for holders to live and work in Malaysia for up to a decade, with the option to renew when the period lapses.

2. Unlike many work authorisations that tie professionals to a single employer, the RP-T also gives holders the flexibility to change jobs without the need to convert their pass, making it considerably more convenient for those navigating career shifts within Malaysia.

3. Family provisions are equally notable. A holder's legally married spouse and dependants under the age of 18 are eligible for the RP-T Dependant Pass, allowing the family unit to relocate and settle in Malaysia together.

4. Perhaps one of the more attractive features for dual-career couples is that a legally married spouse of an RP-T holder is themselves eligible to apply for the Residence Pass-Talent. This means a spouse who qualifies can seek employment in Malaysia without going through the separate process of applying for an Employment Pass, removing a layer of bureaucratic complexity that often discourages skilled professionals from relocating with their families.

The pass is administered through TalentCorp, the agency established to attract, retain, and connect top talent with opportunities in Malaysia.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng