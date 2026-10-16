France Transport Allowance and Meal Vouchers that Workers Get From Employers

Employers in France are required by law to cover at least half the cost of employees' public transport passes for commuting

Workers who cycle or carpool instead of using public transport may qualify for a separate sustainable mobility allowance of up to €600 per year

Meal vouchers are among the most common workplace benefits in France, with employers typically contributing between 50% and 60% of each voucher's value

Employees working in France are entitled to a range of commuting and meal benefits from their employers.

Some of which are legally required while others are widely offered as part of collective bargaining agreements or company policy.

France transport reimbursement helps employees save on commuting costs through mandatory public transport pass coverage. Credit: AFP/Getty

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How France's transport reimbursement works

French law requires employers to cover at least 50% of the cost of their employees' public transport passes used for commuting. In the Paris region, this applies to the Navigo pass, while equivalent passes are covered in other parts of the country.

The reimbursement is calculated based on the most economical public transport option available to the employee, and it is free from both income tax and social contributions.

A number of employers go beyond the legal minimum and pay for the full cost of a second-class pass. Workers who do not commute by public transport can instead receive the forfait mobilités durables, known as the sustainable mobility allowance, worth up to €600 per year for those who cycle, carpool, or use other low-emission methods.

When combined with the mandatory public transport reimbursement, the total tax-free commuting benefit can reach €900 per year.

Meal vouchers remain a key workplace benefit

Meal vouchers, called titres-restaurant, are not a legal requirement for most employers, but they have become one of the most common benefits in the French workplace. Many collective bargaining agreements make them compulsory within specific sectors.

Employers generally contribute between 50% and 60% of the face value of each voucher, with the remaining share deducted from the employee's net salary. The employer's portion is exempt from social contributions and income tax up to a threshold of €7.26 per voucher, a figure set for 2025 and typically revised each year.

Vouchers are accepted at restaurants, supermarkets, and food delivery services, making them a practical benefit that workers in France genuinely value. Employers also use them as a tool to attract and retain staff.

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