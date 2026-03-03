President Donald Trump’s personal physician confirmed that a new rash on his neck was caused by a preventative skin cream

The reddish mark was visible during a Medal of Honor ceremony, sparking fresh questions about his health

Despite the rash and past bruising, Dr. Sean Barbabella has maintained that Trump “remains in excellent overall health”

A new rash on the right side of President Donald Trump’s neck was confirmed to be the result of a cream used as a preventative skin treatment, his personal physician told CNN on March 2.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment,” Dr. Sean Barbabella said in a statement.

Trump neck rash sparks attention as physician confirms it is caused by preventative skin cream. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/Getty

Source: Getty Images

“The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

According to CNN, the reddish spot was seen on Trump’s neck earlier in the day during a Medal of Honor ceremony. It appeared above the collar of his shirt and extended just under his ear.

Health questions raised by bruising

At 79, Trump is the oldest president to take the oath of office. He has previously dealt with periodic bruising on the back of both hands, which raised questions about his health.

Trump attributed the bruising to frequent handshakes and his choice to take a higher daily dose of aspirin than advised, making him more prone to bruising.

Previous medical exams

Last year, Trump underwent two medical exams at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. One of the exams included “cardiovascular imaging,” according to Barbabella.

Despite the visible rash and past bruising, Barbabella has consistently maintained that Trump is in good health. In December, he wrote that Trump “remains in excellent overall health.”

President Trump uses common cream treatment while his physician insists he remains in excellent overall health. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who is Donald Trump?

Donald John Trump, born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York, is a businessman, media personality, and politician.

He built his career in real estate, taking over his father’s company in the 1970s and later expanding into hotels, casinos, and branding ventures.

Trump gained global recognition as host of The Apprentice before entering politics. He served as the 45th president of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021 and returned to office as the 47th president in January 2025. At 79, he is the oldest president to take the oath of office.

