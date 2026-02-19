Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has announced her candidacy for the 2028 presidential elections, setting the stage for a fierce political contest

Her declaration comes amid a deepening feud with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whose allies have yet to field a rival contender

The move marks a dramatic turn in Philippine politics, as Duterte positions herself as the heir to her father’s controversial legacy

The 47-year-old politician announced, “I offer my life, my strength, and my future in the service of our nation. I am Sara Duterte. I will run for president of the Philippines.”

According to BBC, her declaration comes as she remains locked in a bitter political struggle with current President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Marcos-Duterte alliance collapses

Although Marcos and Duterte ran together in the 2022 elections, winning by a landslide, their alliance quickly unravelled.

The rift deepened in March 2025 when Marcos permitted the International Criminal Court to arrest Rodrigo Duterte, Sara’s father, over his violent war on drugs. The elder Duterte is now detained at The Hague, awaiting trial for crimes against humanity.

Two months later, the mid-term legislative elections delivered a significant blow to Marcos, as candidates backed by the Duterte family defeated those endorsed by the president.

Just over a week ago, members of the Catholic clergy filed an impeachment complaint against Sara Duterte, accusing her of corruption. She has denied the allegations, dismissing them as politically motivated.

Who is Sara Duterte?

Sara Duterte is the eldest daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte and is widely seen as his political heir. Her father once described her as the “alpha” in their family.

She first entered politics as vice-mayor of Davao city while her father was mayor. She later became mayor herself, gaining national attention after punching a sheriff during a televised confrontation in defence of shanty town residents.

During her father’s presidency from 2016 to 2022, Sara served as Davao city mayor and built her reputation as a tough leader.

Like her father, she projects a strong image, riding large motorcycles and giving her children nicknames such as Sharky, Stonefish and Stingray. She also shares matching tattoos with her two brothers.

Personality-driven contest ahead

The Philippines’ elections are often shaped by personality-driven politics, with contenders preparing years in advance.

Marcos is barred from seeking re-election, and his allies have yet to put forward a challenger to Duterte.

With her announcement, Sara Duterte has positioned herself as a central figure in the race, setting the stage for a highly charged contest in 2028.

