Vital supplies of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) were reported to be on track to reach Ukraine this winter through the Trans-Balkan pipeline, a route that passes via Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria.

The announcement followed talks in Athens between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday.

Greece to boost LNG flow to Ukraine

Mitsotakis said Greece was working to expand the flow of American LNG to its terminals in order to “replace Russian gas in the region”. He told Zelensky, “Greece is becoming an energy security provider for your homeland.”

Zelensky confirmed that deliveries of US LNG would begin in January. He explained, “We rebuild each time the Russians destroy but this truly requires time, much effort, equipment and, regarding gas… imports to compensate for the destruction by the Russians of our own production.”

European commission plans Russian gas ban

The European Commission has announced plans to ban all imports of Russian gas to EU member states by the end of 2027. Officials argued that revenue from such sales was helping to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has not bought Russian gas directly since 2015, instead sourcing supplies from EU states. Zelensky said Kyiv had already allocated nearly €2bn (£1.8bn; $2.3bn) to cover imports through to March, using funds from European partners, banks under European Commission guarantees, and Ukrainian banks, according to Reuters.

Fighting continues across Ukraine

Reports said six people were killed overnight in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions. Russia’s military claimed it had taken control of three more villages, one each in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk. None of these reports could be independently verified.

Zelensky signs defence agreements in France

Zelensky was in France, where he and President Emmanuel Macron signed a letter of intent at Villacoublay air base near Paris. The document outlined possible future contracts for Ukraine to acquire up to 100 Rafale fighter jets “with their associated weapons”. It also included plans for SAMP-T air defence systems, radar systems and drones.

The letter was not a purchase contract but set out a framework for future deals. Zelensky also visited Mont Valerien, west of Paris, to see the headquarters of a planned multinational force that could one day oversee a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Previous defence deals

Last month in Sweden, Zelensky signed a letter of intent to buy between 100 and 150 Gripen fighter jets.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands of people, most of them soldiers, have been killed or injured.

Millions of civilians have fled their homes as the war continues to devastate the country.

