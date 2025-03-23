Over 13,000 Nigerian refugee claims were rejected by the Canadian government between 2013 and 2024, placing Nigeria among the top five countries with the most rejections

In contrast, 10,580 Nigerians were granted refugee status during the same period, highlighting a complex migration narrative

Experts have linked high rejection rates to irregular migration and inadequate understanding of refugee laws, while warning of the economic impact of skilled professionals leaving Nigeria permanently

Ottawa, Canada – Between January 2013 and December 2024, no fewer than 13,171 Nigerians seeking refugee protection were denied by the Canadian government, according to official data from the Refugee Protection Division (RPD) of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

This includes 811 Nigerians rejected in 2024 alone, placing Nigeria among the top five countries with the highest number of rejections, alongside Mexico, India, Haiti, and Colombia.

Over 13,000 Nigerians Seeking Asylum Rejected by Canadian Government, Reason Emerges

Source: Getty Images

Refugee protection is granted in Canada only if applicants meet the United Nations' definition of a Convention refugee or are classified as persons in need of protection.

Causes of rejection and abandoned claims

The RPD highlighted various reasons for rejections, which include failing to demonstrate a credible threat of persecution or risk of cruel and inhumane treatment upon return to Nigeria.

Within the same period, 94 Nigerian claims were abandoned due to incomplete documentation, failure to attend hearings, or improper communication of contact details.

Meanwhile, 78 claims were withdrawn, while 19,889 cases remain pending under review.

Accepted claims and global rankings

Despite the rejections, Canada granted refugee status to 10,580 Nigerians within the decade under review, ranking the country 8th globally in terms of accepted claims.

In 2024 alone, 2,230 Nigerians were granted refugee protection. Alongside Nigeria, countries such as Turkiye, Mexico, and Colombia ranked among the nations with the most accepted claims.

Over 13,000 Nigerians Seeking Asylum Rejected by Canadian Government, Reason Emerges

Source: Getty Images

Economic and social implications for Nigeria

Migration experts have highlighted the challenges stemming from both accepted and rejected claims. Imaobong Ladipo-Sanusi, Executive Director of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, attributed many rejections to irregular migration driven by economic hardship and urged for greater awareness of refugee laws.

On the other hand, development economist Aliyu Ilias noted that the departure of skilled professionals from Nigeria, referred to as "brain drain," weakens the country’s GDP despite remittances averaging $20 billion annually.

Civil society leader Deji Adeyanju argued that the economic loss caused by talent migration cannot be offset by remittances alone, warning of long-term impacts on sectors like healthcare.

Bigger picture of refugee protection

Canada’s refugee assessment process adheres to the 1951 UN Convention on the Status of Refugees, with applicants required to present substantial evidence of risk to their safety or freedom.

Canada rejects 2.36 million applications seeking visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian Government announced significant changes to its immigration policies aimed at reducing the number of temporary residents entering the country.

According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), approximately 2.36 million temporary resident applications were rejected in 2024.

The measures, which include stricter eligibility criteria and caps on certain visa categories, are part of efforts to alleviate pressure on housing, infrastructure, and social services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng