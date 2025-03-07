Hundreds of international affairs experts predict that World War III is likely within the next decade, involving major nations such as the US, China, or Russia

A survey conducted by the Atlantic Council revealed that most experts believe the conflict would involve nuclear weapons and battles in outer space, with climate change also identified as a significant global threat

The experts warned of new global alliances that may challenge US and NATO dominance, further raising concerns about future geopolitical stability

Washington, D.C., USA – Hundreds of experts on international affairs believe World War III is inevitable and will likely start within the next 10 years.

A new survey of 357 political strategists and foresight practitioners revealed that by 2035, four in 10 global strategists (40.5%) predicted that a world war involving major nations like the United States, China, or Russia will break out.

350 Experts Predict What the World Will Look Like in 2035

Source: Getty Images

The majority of those who believe World War III is coming said it would likely involve nuclear weapons and battles in outer space.

Key findings from the survey

The most notable example pushing respondents to predict a major conflict was President Donald Trump establishing the US Space Force in 2019.

The Space Force notes on their website that they present combat-ready capabilities in space to deter and, if necessary, defeat any potential threat to US space capabilities.

The second greatest threat to the world in 2035 would be climate change, according to three in 10 experts.

The survey, conducted by the Atlantic Council, also found that only 1.7% of respondents said a new pandemic would be the most concerning crisis impacting the global population, and only 5.1% think rising financial debt will cripple the world by 2035.

Implications and predictions

Over the next 10 years, political strategists predicted that the war in Ukraine would not end well for the Ukrainians, America's economic and diplomatic dominance would decline, and global democracies would continue to recede, slipping into a 'democratic depression.'

Although global nuclear war is a major concern for many, more experts believe the world's climate emergency is still the most pressing issue.

Three in 10 respondents (29.9%) ranked climate change as the single biggest threat to global prosperity between 2025 and 2035, just beating out a war between major world powers (27.6%).

Future global alliances and AI impact

The experts also warned of new global alliances over the next 10 years that may threaten the US and NATO.

Nearly half the poll (47.4%) believe China will lead a new alliance that officially connects them to Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Additionally, 65% of respondents agreed that China will attempt to invade Taiwan, while 45% see Russia engaging in a shooting war with NATO within the next decade.

Despite concerns about job losses due to automation, 58% of experts felt that artificial intelligence would have a positive impact on global affairs over the next ten years.

900-year-old book predicts when the world will end

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 900-year-old book found in the Vatican Secret Archives predicted the year of Judgement Day will be 2027.

Saint Malachy is credited with the 12th-century text, 'Prophecy of the Popes,' which contains a series of cryptic Latin phrases believed to describe every pope, beginning with Celestine II in 1143 and concluding with the current leader of the Church, Pope Francis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng