USA – A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at Newark Airport on March 1 after a bird strike caused one of its engines to catch fire.

The incident, reported by an airport official to Fox News Digital, resulted in dramatic video footage showing the plane banking right and emitting a large plume of smoke from its right engine.

Eyewitness reactions

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and captured videos in which frantic voices could be heard.

One video showed the FedEx cargo plane landing safely, despite its engine still being engulfed in flames.

Safe landing and investigation

The Boeing 767-300 twin-jet aircraft touched down at 8:07 a.m. without any reported injuries. Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution but operations have since resumed.

FedEx confirmed that Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff, leading to engine damage and fire. The FAA also confirmed the safe landing and stated it will investigate the incident.

Bird strikes in aviation

Bird strikes are a common hazard in aviation and can be fatal. According to an FAA report, there were 19,603 strikes in the U.S. in 2023, a 14 percent increase from the 17,205 strikes reported in 2022. Bird strike-related aircraft incidents have resulted in 76 fatalities and destroyed 126 aircraft from 1988 through 2023.

Statements from officials

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy praised the quick-thinking pilots for their professionalism in landing the plane safely while its engine was on fire.

"My thanks and admiration go out to them for their professionalism and execution under extreme pressure," Duffy wrote on X.

