Cybersecurity experts have revealed that certain Google search terms can put you at risk of hacking, warning against the practice of "SEO poisoning"

The technique allows cybercriminals to manipulate search engine results and direct users to malicious websites, exposing them to malware and data theft

Words and phrases such as "customer service numbers" and "online Viagra" are among those advised to be avoided

London, UK – Googling may seem harmless, but cybersecurity experts have revealed that certain words and phrases can put you at risk of falling victim to hackers.

This warning comes after cybersecurity company Sophos issued an urgent alert on its website, asking people not to type six specific words into their search engines: “Are Bengal cats legal in Australia?”

Avoid Googling These 5 Words, Phrases, People Who Do Can Be Hacked Easily

Source: Getty Images

SEO poisoning and cybercriminal tactics

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity adviser at ESET, explained to the Daily Mail that a technique called "SEO poisoning" allows cybercriminals to manipulate search engine results to direct users to malicious websites that they control.

"When users click on these links, they are taken to sites that expose them to malware, which can compromise the computer's security and potentially lead to data theft or device infections," Moore said.

Five words and phrases to avoid googling

To avoid the risk of being hacked, here are five words and phrases that cybersecurity experts advise against entering into Google:

Customer Service Numbers

Scammers often purchase ads to appear at the top of search results, tricking users into calling misleading phone numbers. Instead, experts suggest going straight to the company's official website for contact information.

Moneymaking Searches

Scammers exploit people in financial distress with false advertisements for easy and immediate loans. Searching for "quick moneymaking schemes" often leads to pyramid schemes. Seek financial services from recognized banks and lenders instead.

Google Authenticator

Cybercriminals imitate actual products by promoting fake links to the Google Authenticator app. Clicking "download" on these false links installs malware designed to steal personal data.

Sports Mental Toughness Questionnaire

Researchers discovered that this specific phrase led to links with embedded viruses hidden in downloadable PDFs. If something downloads unexpectedly, experts advise conducting a virus scan and removing the file.

Online Viagra

Scammers use the "pharma hack" to create fake pages advertising knockoff pharmaceuticals. Clicking these links can lead to giving away personal information and purchasing fake products that could harm one's health.

Gmail users get warning to avoid falling victim

Legit.ng earlier reported that all 1.8 billion Gmail users have been issued a 'red alert' over a scam that allows hackers to gain access to accounts.

The attack employs AI to craft robocalls and malicious emails capable of bypassing security filters. The combination aims to convince victims that their Gmail account has been compromised.

According to Dailymail UK, victims receive a phone call alerting them to suspicious activity detected in their account and are told to expect an email with steps to rectify the issue. The email includes a fake website that closely resembles Google's, prompting users to enter their login credentials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng