Dr Stuart Hameroff, an anaesthesiologist from the University of Arizona, US, suggests that a mysterious burst of brain activity at the moment of death could be the soul leaving the body

This burst, known as gamma synchrony, has been observed in clinically dead patients and may indicate consciousness departing

Researchers, including Dr Lakhmir Chawla, have studied this phenomenon extensively, proposing that consciousness might operate on a deeper, quantum level

In a recent interview, Dr Stuart Hameroff, an anaesthesiologist from the University of Arizona, US, discussed a study that might provide evidence of the soul leaving the body at the moment of death.

Dr Hameroff's insights came during his appearance on the Project Unity Podcast, where he pointed to a significant study that captured brain activity in clinically dead patients.

Study capturing brain activity

According to the New York Post in US, Dr Hameroff explained that researchers placed small sensors on the brains of seven chronically ill patients minutes before they were taken off life support.

These sensors allowed scientists to monitor brain activity after each patient's blood pressure and heart had dropped to zero.

The findings revealed a burst of energy, known as gamma synchrony, which is linked to conscious thought and perception, lasting 30 to 90 seconds before vanishing.

Possible explanation for the burst of energy

Published over a decade ago, researchers speculated that this energy burst might be due to the brain being deprived of oxygen.

However, Dr Hameroff suggests a different possibility: it could be consciousness or even the soul leaving the body.

He believes consciousness requires minimal energy and exists on a "deeper level," making it the last thing to go.

Quantum brain and consciousness

Dr Hameroff credited Dr Lakhmir Chawla, an intensive care unit physician at Veterans Affairs Medical Center in San Diego, US, for pioneering research into monitoring dying brains.

He cited additional research by Dr Robin Carhart-Harris, where volunteers given psilocybin reported vivid hallucinations despite their MRIs showing no brain activity.

This led Dr Hameroff to propose that our consciousness might operate on a microscopic or "quantum" level.

2009 study at George Washington University

The referenced study, conducted in 2009, aimed to observe the level of consciousness at the end of life in critically ill patients.

It included seven patients aged 34 to 74, with an electroencephalogram (ECG) used to measure their brain activity.

After the patients' EEGs flatlined, a spike of energy lasting from one to 20 minutes was observed.

Speculations and comfort for grieving families

Researchers offered two explanations: electrical interference affecting sensors or the brain's reaction to running out of oxygen.

The latter explanation suggested that a critical level of hypoxia caused a cascade of electrical activity in neurons.

Researchers speculated that this might explain why patients who suffer cardiac arrest and are revived recall vivid images and memories.

They also found that the idea of something happening at the time of death provided comfort to grieving families.

This intriguing study continues to raise questions about the mysteries of the brain and consciousness at the moment of death, potentially shedding light on the age-old debate of what happens to the soul.

