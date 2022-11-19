Funeral held for man killed by Poland missile blast

Mourners attend the funeral on Saturday of one of two victims of a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village near the border with Ukraine, in Przewodow. Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

Source: AFP

A funeral was held Saturday for one of the two victims of a missile that struck a Polish village near Ukraine earlier this week, an incident widely believed to have been an accident.

Warsaw and NATO have said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept a Russian barrage, but that Moscow was ultimately to blame for starting the conflict.

Two workers at a local grain drying facility were killed when the blast occurred Tuesday in Przewodow, a village some six kilometres (four miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Boguslaw Wos, 62, was buried at the local cemetery in a funeral attended by family and friends, village residents, along with troops and Polish and Ukrainian officials.

"This man would not have become a victim were it not for this cruel war," provincial governor Lech Sprawka said at the funeral.

"This victim serves as a call for peace to the entire world," he added, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP.

Polish soldiers lead the funeral cortege on Saturday. Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

The victim's son also spoke, highlighting his late father's kindness, recalling how he had helped refugees flooding into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The missile blast in Poland, a NATO member, had initially raised fears of a dangerous escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

An investigation into the explosion is under way.

The funeral for the other man killed -- 60-year-old Bogdan Ciupek -- will be held on Sunday.

