Bill Gates, billionaire businessman and co-founder of Microsoft, says he tested positive for COVID-19. Gates announced this on Tuesday in a post on Twitter, adding that he is experiencing mild symptoms.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” he wrote.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.

“The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work.

“We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again.”

Gates has been a vocal advocate for measures to curb the pandemic, specifically access to vaccines and medicati*n for poorer countries.

In his 2021 end-of-the-year message, Gates expressed concern about the unfair distribution of vaccines, adding that with the emergence of new variants and challenges with vaccination, the world is not as close to the end of the pandemic as he had hoped.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I am hopeful, though, that the end is finally in sight. It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close some time in 2022,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng