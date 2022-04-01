The draws of the Qatar 2022 World Cup which is expected to run from 21 November to 18 December were on Friday, April 1, released by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Ghana which beat Nigeria to earn its place in the tournament is in Group H with nations like Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Another African country, Cameroon, in Group G will slug it out with the football heavyweight, Brazil, including Serbia and Switzerland, BBC Sports reports.

The draws were released on Friday, April 1 (Photo: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu)

Morocco, in Group F, is to battle with Belgium, Canada, and Croatia.

See the draw below:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Qatar v Ecuador will be opening game of World Cup

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

England will begin tournament v Iran

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Peru/Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Nigeria vs Ghana: Sack NFF now, APC presidential aspirant tells Buhari's govt

As a dyed-in-the-wool lover of football, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu had reacted to the Super Eagles' painful defeat in their return leg match with the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday, March 29.

Via Facebook on Tuesday, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suggested that it was time for the federal government to consider overhauling the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

According to Kalu, Nigerians had exercised patience with the NFF's incompetence for the past five years.

In his estimation, Kalu believes the NFF has all the resources to produce the best team not only in Africa but the world generally.

Arguing that football is like other fields of study where quacks and cutting corners are not allowed, he called on the President Buhari-led administration to sack the organisation and replace it with "a more tactical management."

His words:

"What a sad night for all soccer lovers! It is high time the entire Management of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is overhauled.

"In the past five years, we have exercised patience with incompetence that should ordinarily be the best, not just in Africa, but the world. The reality is that football is the same as science courses like Medicine and Engineering where you can’t cut corners, otherwise, you produce quack and incompetent people..."

