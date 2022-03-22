India's position on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has been accepted by the QUAD nations, according to Barry O'Farrell

The Australian High Commissioner to India said the battle must be put on hold through diplomatic conflict resolution

President Vladmir Putin's "military operation" in Ukraine has led to loss of lives, with millions still fleeing as skyscrapers reduced to crumbles in Kiev and other major cities

As the Russia's aggressive invasison of Ukraine continue to take a terrible dimension, the members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue nations also known as QUAD, said they have agreed with India's position on the war.

This was made known by the Australia on Sunday, March 20, through its Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell.

The ambassador said the war has to be put on hold through diplomatic approach to conflict resolution, the Economic Time reports.

India's silence a concern as international communities speak

Since the invasion of Ukraine, many countries from QUAD including the United States, Japan and Australia appeared to have raised an eyebrow at the "military operation" order of President Vladmir Putin.

India, however, has not been open in its condemation of the ongoing war. Many analysts said this may be driven by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policy in 1957 that India was not in the business of condemnation and it focusses on creating a space for resolution of conflicts.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold meeting with other members of the QUAD nation on his country's position to the invasion.

No country will be unhappy

Reacting, the Ustralian ambassador to India said "no country will be unhappy" with the diplomatic approcah, reason Mordi's position has to be accepted.

Method to eliminate Putin revealed

Meanwhile, while Russia's aggression and invasion are claiming innocent lives in Ukraine, the government and people of the nation back home are bearing the brunt of attendant global sanctions stifling the economy.

For this reason, there are growing, internal plots to topple President Vladimir Putin's government and bring in new leadership under the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), director Oleksandr Bortnikov.

