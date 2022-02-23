Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has been nominated among continental giants as one of the champions of Blue Economy in Africa

The Nigerian minister of transportation is generally regarded as one of the shining stars of the Buhari administration

Amaechi, 56, a former governor of oil-rich Rivers state, is also heavily tipped as one of the likely successors of President Muhammadu Buhari

Nairobi - All is now set for the award ceremony for distinguished recipients who have made contributions in advancing blue economy in the African continent.

The award is coming under the auspices of Africa Blue Economy Alliance, an organization made up of professionals, scholars, and civil society groups across Africa.

Amaechi is generally regarded as one of the shining lights of the Buhari administration.

Source: Getty Images

Information made available to Legit.ng indicates the nominees were confirmed after a rigorous screening exercise conducted by a team of professionals.

Preparations are ongoing by the continental body for the public investiture of the nominees of the awards on Saturday, March 12 after the Africa Blue Economy Roundtable (ABEA) which will hold on Friday, March 11 in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a message posted on their website, a spokesperson for ABEA, Nancy Kairaria expressed optimism that the event will foster an inclusive conversation for harnessing the potential of the blue economy in the continent and exploring alternative pathways for poverty reduction and sustainable development.

The President of the People’s Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta will be the Special Guest of Honor while representatives of the World Bank, UNESCO, and African Union have confirmed their participation in the sessions.

The nominees are the president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s transportation minister, Raila Odinga, former prime minister of Kenya, Barka Mossae of the African Union, and, Nassim Oulmane of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

How Bio, Odinga, Amaechi were nominated for the prestigious award

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Bio was nominated for the Economic Development category for providing political leadership, improved regulation by enforcing the rule of law, and promoting investments in the blue economy.

Odinga was also nominated for the Livelihood Improvement category for promoting programs and efforts to improve livelihood and social inclusion in coastal communities in Kenya through harnessing blue economy opportunities in tourism, transport, and aquaculture.

While Amaechi, generally regarded as the shining light of the Buhari administration, was nominated for the Maritime Security category.

2023: Northern group to draft Rotimi Amaechi into presidential race

Back home, some amalgamated groups in northern Nigeria have stated their resolve to draft Amaechi into the forthcoming 2023 presidential race.

The position of the group followed the outcome of its meeting held in Kaduna state on Tuesday, January 4.

According to them, Amaechi has been a loyal member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and should be rewarded with the presidential ticket by party members.

