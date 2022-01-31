The members of the Olubadan-in-Council have called on their lawyer not to carry on with the suit challenging their Obaship status

The kingmakers noted that this decision was reached upon for peace to reign in the land of Ibadan, a sacrifice according to them, is worth giving

Meanwhile, the succession for the throne of the new Olubadan of Ibadan land has been characterised by serious crisis in the land after the demise of the previous ruler

As part of its efforts to resolve the crisis bothering on the selection of the new Olubadan of Ibadan land, Lekan Balogun and other members of the Olubadan-in-Council have written to their lawyer, Kunle Sobaloju, to withdraw their case challenging a consent judgment on their elevation from high chiefs to Obaship status.

This move was contained in a letter dated Saturday, January 30 with names and titles of the affected high chiefs listed as clients, The Punch reports.

A copy of the letter obtained by the newspaper was titled, Re: Oba Senator Lekan Balogun & others vs Governor of Oyo State and others.

Six out of the 8 high chiefs who were elevated signed the withdrawal letter. Photo credit: Oyo Affairs

In the letter, the kingmakers instructed their lawyer to discontinue and withdraw the case with immediate effect.

Their reasons

Part of the letter read:

“We are your client in the above suit No: 1/22/2020/. After careful and painstaking consideration of the lingering crisis trailing the succession of the throne of our new Olubadan of Ibadan land, we resolved as follows:

“That the peace of Ibadan land is paramount in our hearts and as such no sacrifice is too much to be made to achieve the same.

“That we as kingmakers and members of Olubadan-in-Council have decided to withdraw our above-mentioned suit in High Court of Justice of Oyo State, Ibadan with immediate effect.

“That future reforms or reviews to the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957 should be kept in view, for now, to be addressed during the tenure of our new Olubadan of Ibadan."

It was learned a new Olubadan should have been named after Oba Saliu Adetunji passed away on January 2, 2022.

