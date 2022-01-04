The vice president of Botswana, Slumber Tsogwane, is now the acting president of the African nation

This is as the president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, January 3

A report from the Botswana government on Monday stated that Masisi will continue to receive close medical attention at his residence

Gaborone, Botswana - Botswana government on Monday, January 3, disclosed to citizens that President Mokgweetsi Masisi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his official residence.

The development was made public by John Dipowe, the government's spokesman, who disclosed that President Masisi received the result on Tuesday, VOA and Reuters report.

The president has handed over power to his deputy (Photo: Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi)

Dipowe said:

"Members of the public are assured that his excellency the president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors.

"The self-isolation is a precautionary measure in accordance with Botswana's COVID-19 health protocols."

Following this, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane will act as president until the nation's number one citizen recovers from the deadly pandemic.

After vaccination, African president tests positive for COVID-19, hands over presidency to deputy

Meanwhile, months after taking the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, had tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to the nation's health ministry, President Ramaphosa is currently receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

It was gathered that the president who has already handed over the presidency Deputy President David Mabuza, is in isolation in Cape Town.

However, the presidency said Ramaphosa was in good spirit and being monitored by the ministry.

“The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.”

It went on to disclose that the president and his delegation were tested for COVID-19 after returning from a visit to West Africa.

The presidency stated:

“The president and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results.

“The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.”

