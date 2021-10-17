Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook Inc, on Thursday, October 14, announced a new feature rolled out to secure WhatsApp chats; end-to-end encrypted backups.

Zuckerberg posted on Facebook:

"End-to-end encrypted backups for WhatsApp starting to roll out today. Proud of the team for continuing to lead on security for your private conversations."

In this photo illustration, the WhatsApp logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Though WhatsApp chats are already encrypted, that is, it's only the sender and the receiver who have access to the chats, the new feature ensures the chats remain encrypted even when backed up on cloud servers, the internet messaging app company said.

The new feature improves WhatsApp's security and ensures users privacy, conversations, video calls, and voice calls dey secured.

5 things about the new end-to-end encryption feature

The new end-to-end encryption took effect on Thursday, October, 14 It provides an extra security layer to back up your chats when you lose your phones The backed-up chats will be securely stored on Google Drive (Android users) or iCloud (iPhone users) with end-to-end encryption. You can secure your end-to-end encrypted backup with either a password of your choice or a 64-digit encryption key that only you know WhatsApp and your backup service provider ( Google Drive, iCloud, etc.) cannot read your backups or access the key to unlock the chats The new feature will be rolled out slowly to those with the latest version of WhatsApp

