WWE legend Ric Flair is devastated by the death of his friend Hulk Hogan, who passed away on Thursday, July 24

Flair and Hogan faced each other 32 times in the ring during their active years, with their first bout in 1991

Hogan is the second WWE legend who passed away this week, after Black Sabbath, who died at the age of 76

16-time WWE champion Ric Flair has joined the sporting community to mourn the passing of Hulk Hogan.

The 71-year-old was said to have received treatment before being pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital at 11:17am.

The Police responded to an emergency medical call at Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday, July 24.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair having an altercation during a press conference for 'Hulkamania in Sydney, Australia. Photo by: Don Arnold.

Source: Getty Images

Ric Flair sheds tears

WWE icon Ric Flair, popularly known as Nature Boy has paid an emotional tribute to his former tag-team partner Hulk Hogan.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the 76-year-old said he has lost a lifelong friend who always came to his rescue during his time of need.

The three-time World Tag Team champion revealed that the public wanted them to become sworn enemies, but they kept their rivalry on a professional level.

The one-time intercontinental champion mentioned that he spoke with Hulk Hogan on Wednesday, only to hear of his death on Thursday morning. He said:

"More than you'll ever know. People always wanted to paint us as enemies, but we were actually very, very close friends.

"We kept checking on each other on a regular basis. I just talked to Jimmy Hart yesterday, and he was fine; this happening is horrible."

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair arrive at Sydney Airport, ahead of the Australian Hulkamania tour on November 17, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by: Brendon Thorne.

Source: Getty Images

We had a chemistry - Nature Boy

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said their combination produced an electrifying moment for the crowd.

According to NY Post, the 76-year-old said Hulk Hogan brought life to the WWE with his music and entrance.

Nature Boy said they both enjoyed a smooth relationship on and off the ring. He said:

"We had magic. It wasn’t like me and Steamboat, but we just had a chemistry that was, I felt like, equal to me and Steamboat but in a different way.

"He was so over. When I went there in the 90's, I had never seen anything like that in my life. The music when he came down the hallway was an unbelievable relationship.”

Hogan and Flair faced off 32 times in the ring during their time, with the first bout coming in 1991 and the most recent in 2010, per SI.

Fans react

_ohsoyouknotierra said:

"Now I’m worried about ric 😢."

aidyn_leya07 wrote:

"Hang in there ric we all love you brother."

romandh added:

"Protect Ric by any means. He is one of the greats left from that era."

When wrestling fans booed Hulk Hogan

Legit.ng earlier reported that back in January, Hulk Hogan was booed by a section of fans during his appearance on Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles.

He attributed the negative response to a mix of his infamous "Hollywood Hogan" persona and past personal mistakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng