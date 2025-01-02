Meet 11-Year-Old Nigerian Tennis Player Who Has Won Over 30 Titles

Mofifunoluwa Atilola is becoming the next sensation in the Nigerian Tennis space, claiming lots of titles

At just 11, the incredible youngster has become a key figure at the famous Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Onikan

She has played in the U-12, 14 & 16 categories and won a minimum of one title in each of these categories

Mofifunoluwa Atilola, who was born in 2013, is already becoming a dominant figure in Nigerian tennis.

When she was introduced to tennis by her dad, Shina, at a very tender age, nothing prepared the tennis world for what would follow.

Between 2021 and 2024, Atilola claimed 23 titles, which her parents documented as she dominated the national U-10 scene in the process.

Mofifunoluwa Atilola has won over 30 titles. Photo: mofiatilola

Source: Instagram

Atilola won the 2024 CBN Junior Open U-14 and the Sapetro Futures Tennis Championships. She was also the star of the inaugural FE&P Invitational Masters at the Ikoyi Club, Lagos, Guardian reports.

Her dad told Legit.ng

“There was no tournament she participated in during the past few years where she did not reach the final,

"I brought her into the tennis court for the first time about nine years and some months ago, when I went to train.

“The first sign, for me, that she would be interested in tennis was that she wanted to do everything that I was doing. She did all the exercises with me and was relentless despite her age."

Atilola is famous at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, where she trains regularly in her trademark pink pair of shoes.

Nigerian international and ITF star Sunday Igbinovia trains her on a daily basis.

Despite just turning 11 on October 1, 2024, the youngster has played in the U-12, 14 & 16 categories and won a minimum of one title in each of these categories, and is now looking forward to going one better in the new tennis season.

Atilola destined for greatness

The 2024 CBN Junior Open U-14 winner also disclosed that she is determined to become great in the sport. She said:

“Sometimes, the training sessions can be tiring because they are a lot, but I really love tennis, so I try to go through the training like that.

“Last year, there was a tournament I didn’t win – the Adewale Isa tournament – but I want to do my best to win it in the year 2025.

“I want to improve my game as well, so I am getting back on the court to train even harder and work on the mistakes I made last year.

Source: Legit.ng