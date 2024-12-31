Ahmed Musa was part of the Kano Pillars squad that arrived in Maiduguri to face the impressive El-Kanemi Warriors

The Super Eagles captain, who returned to the Nigerian league, has been incredible for Sai Masu Gida this season

He was treated to a heroic welcome as police officers guarded him while the team took to the football pitch

A number of police officers were spotted guarding Ahmed Musa while walking onto the pitch during a Nigerian Premier Football League game.

The Super Eagles captain has been sensational for Kano Pillars since returning to the local league in the summer.

He has notched in six goals since he re-joined Sai Masu Gida on his third stint, becoming a fan favourite once again.

Ahmed Musa has been impressive since he moved to Kano Pillars. Photo: @ahmedmusa718 @pillarsfc.

Musa has played both home and away matches with the team, travelling around the country despite insecurity in some regions.

He returned to Maiduguri after several years, and the star expressed delight at his arrival.

Several security operatives, including policemen, surrounded him as he led the team onto the pitch.

Fans were in jubilant mood as they welcomed Nigeria's most-capped national team player to the 10,000-seater El-Kanemi Stadium.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of the home team, but Musa was overwhelmed by the reception from football fans. The former CSKA Moscow winger wrote on X:

"Yesterday’s game in Maiduguri was more than just football for me—it was a journey back to my roots.

"The emotions were overwhelming, and seeing the incredible turnout and the love from the fans is something I’ll carry with me forever.

"It’s heartwarming to witness the unity and peace in the state right now. Let’s keep building on this spirit of togetherness for a better Nigeria.

"Thank you, Maiduguri, for reminding me where I come from and for showing what we can achieve when we come together."

All three points from the game take El-Kanemi Warriors to 5th position on the NPFL standings with 29 points from 18 matches.

Pillars, on the other hand, occupy the 8th position, with 25 points and one game at hand.

How insecurity affected football in Maiduguri

Recall that in 2014, Nigerian football authorities suspended all football-related activities in Maiduguri due to Boko Haram attacks.

Several matches were postponed at the time before a state of emergency was eventually placed on the Borno State capital.

In 2017, football returned to the city years after El-Kanemi Warriors FC had played their home fixture in neighbouring Kano and later Katsina State, BBC reports.

