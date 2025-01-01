CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman Caps 2024 With New Achievement in Italy

Ademola Lookman, who was crowned the best player on the African continent in 2024, has bagged a new achievement

The forward had an amazing year, having had a decent tournament at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

He concluded 2024 with another incredible feat in Italy, as released by whoscored.com on New Year's Day

The CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, has ended the year 2024 with another remarkable achievement in Italy.

What a year the Atalanta of Italy had after helping the Super Eagles to finish 2nd at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

He netted three goals at the continental showpiece, including a brace against Cameroon in the second round and the winner against Angola in the quarter-final.

Lookman returned to his club and was electric as he netted a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

After losing 1-0 to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, Lookman helped Atalanta bounce back as they claimed the European title.

The forward was the only African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or as he finished 14th in the final rankings.

On December 16, Lookman was crowned the best player on the African continent, edging Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra and Ronwen Williams to the CAF Award.

He continues with his breathtaking form in Italy, scoring 12 goals in 21 matches in all competitions this season.

Lookman named in Serie A Team of the Year

His impressive performances have earned him a place in the Serie A Team of the Year, which was compiled by the famous statistics platform whoscored.com.

Other players who were also included are Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglo and Christian Pulisic.

EPL clubs chase Ademola Lookman

Meanwhile, two English Premier League clubs have contacted Lookman’s agents ahead of a summer move.

It was disclosed that his contract with Atalanta runs till the summer of 2026, with the club holding the option to extend the deal for another year.

However, according to the report, Liverpool and Manchester United are prepared to negotiate the Nigerian’s departure.

According to a report, as per Caught Offside, the Atalanta have valued the winger at around £50million, and will be demanding a fee in that range from the player's suitors.

It was further disclosed that Manchester United have a better chance of landing the star as they have done business with the Italian club in the past.

Recall that the Red Devils completed the signings of Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo from the Italian side.

Atalanta boss speaks on Lookman's future

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta’s director Tony D’Amico that the club has no intention to offload the Nigerian international anytime soon.

Lookman’s future has been a major talking point in recent times, with several clubs jostling to land his signature.

He was the club's hero last season when they defeated Leverkusen to win the Europa League title for the first time.

