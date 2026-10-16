Chelsea confirmed Reece James underwent minor knee surgery after he missed the club's 5-1 win over AFC Bournemouth

Journalist Kieran Gill reported that the England international is not expected to return until the new year

Chelsea have several players available to cover James across the right side and midfield during his absence

Chelsea have confirmed that club captain Reece James will spend a significant period on the sidelines following a knee injury that required minor surgery.

The Blues released a statement confirming the setback after James was absent from their 5-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Reece James last played for Chelsea against Hull City. Photo by Chelsea Football Club.

Source: Getty Images

While Chelsea did not specify a return date, journalist Kieran Gill reported that the England international is unlikely to feature again until the new year, pointing to an absence of at least three months.

Potential matches James will miss

Standard Sport examined the fixtures James could sit out, noting that the full extent of his absence will partly depend on how far Chelsea progress in cup competitions.

The length of his recovery places him in doubt for a substantial portion of the first half of the season.

The 22 Chelsea games Reece James will miss after knee surgery

Already missed: Chelsea 5-1 Bournemouth (October 10)

October 17 vs Everton (A)

October 24 vs Tottenham (H)

October 28 vs Liverpool (Carabao Cup) (A)

October 31 vs Manchester United (H)

November 8 vs Sunderland (A)

November 21 vs Leeds (H)

November 27 vs Nottingham Forest (A)

December 2 vs Crystal Palace (H)

December 5 vs Liverpool (H)

December 12 vs Manchester City (A)

December 14: Potential Carabao Cup fifth round tie

December 19 vs Aston Villa (H)

December 27 vs Coventry City (A)

December 30 vs Ipswich Town (A)

January 3 vs Newcastle (H)

January 6 vs Crystal Palace (A)

January 9: FA Cup third round

January 11: Potential Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg

January 16 vs Sunderland (H)

January 23 vs Leeds (A)

January 30 vs Nottingham Forest (H)

James has established himself as one of the most important players in Xabi Alonso's squad, capable of operating as a right centre-back, right wing-back, or central midfielder within the manager's preferred 3-4-3 formation. His versatility makes him difficult to replace on a like-for-like basis.

Chelsea's coaching staff do have options available across the positions James typically occupies. In midfield, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Jordan Henderson, and Valentin Barco are available to fill the gap.

On the right side of the pitch, Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Marco Palestra, Malo Gusto, and Pedro Neto can all provide cover depending on the specific role required.

This is not the first time James has been sidelined by injury. The England right-back has struggled with a series of physical setbacks throughout his career, and this latest episode continues a frustrating pattern for both player and club.

Alonso reacts after loss to Brentford

Legit.ng previously reported that Xabi Alonso reacted after Chelsea lost 3-0 to Brentford in the final Premier League game before the international break.

It was one of the matches when Chelsea fans began noticing something was probably wrong with their captain, who did not feature in the defeat.

Source: Legit.ng