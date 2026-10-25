Ademola Lookman was hauled off at halftime for the third time in four La Liga fixtures for Atletico Madrid

A Spanish football insider has raised fresh concerns about the Nigerian striker's dwindling domestic form

Lookman's La Liga struggles come despite notable contributions in Atletico's European campaign this season

Spanish football media have turned up the heat on Ademola Lookman after the Nigeria international endured yet another forgettable outing in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 La Liga victory over Deportivo de La Coruna.

The Super Eagles forward was substituted at halftime by manager Diego Simeone, continuing a worrying pattern that has drawn sharp scrutiny from local football observers.

Ademola Lookman was substituted for the third straight La Liga game at half-time as Atletico Madrid fought to win 1-0 vs Deportivo La Coruna. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

A pattern that is hard to ignore

Saturday's substitution was not an isolated incident.

Across four La Liga fixtures this season, Lookman has been withdrawn before the second half on three separate occasions, a trend that has set off alarm bells around the club and in the Spanish press.

Jesus Colino, a club insider writing for AS, delivered a blunt assessment of the forward's display against Deportivo.

According to Colino, Lookman was the Atletico player who saw the least of the ball during the match, and the quality of his distribution offered little encouragement.

"He was the Atletico player who touched the ball the least, and in Deportivo's half, all but one of his passes were backwards," Colino wrote.

"He didn't attempt a single dribble either. Substituted at halftime. His form continues to decline."

Lookman's zero threat and zero impact

The statistics from the match underline just how peripheral Lookman was to Atletico's attacking play.

During his 45 minutes on the pitch, the Nigerian failed to register a single shot on goal and did not create any clear scoring opportunity for his teammates, per WhoScored.

For a forward signed to provide creativity and cutting edge in the final third, those numbers are difficult to defend.

Simeone's decision to replace him at the interval reflected a growing frustration with the 27-year-old's inability to influence matches in domestic competition.

The concerns are not merely about one below-par performance. Three early exits in four league games paint a picture of a player who has struggled to find his feet in La Liga since joining the club.

UCL bright spots cannot hide Lookman's league struggles

What makes Lookman's domestic difficulties all the more puzzling is the contrast with his performances on the European stage.

The Nigerian has shown flashes of the quality that made him one the standout players last season, netting against Manchester United in the Champions League and following that up with an assist in Atletico's 1-1 draw with VfB Stuttgart.

Those contributions suggest the ability is not in question. However, translating that form into consistent La Liga performances remains an elusive challenge for Lookman, and Spanish football media appear to be running out of patience.

With pressure mounting and Simeone showing little hesitation in making early changes, the Nigerian forward faces a pivotal moment in his debut campaign at the Metropolitano.

Why Simeone subbed Lookman off

Legit.ng previously reported about why Diego Simeone substituted Lookman at half-time during Atletico Madrid’s win over Espanyol.

The Nigerian forward had scored against Manchester United days earlier, but finished with the lowest rating among Atletico’s starting players. What changed in his performance—and what did Simeone say about the player who replaced him?

Source: Legit.ng