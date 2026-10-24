The first El Clasico of the 2026/27 season is scheduled for Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, 2026

Barcelona head into the fixture six points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a perfect record

A feline oracle known as Nimbus Pronos has weighed in on the highly anticipated fixture with a bold call

Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday, 25 October 2026, in what promises to be one of the most eagerly awaited El Clasicos in recent memory.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9 PM, with the showdown falling just one day before the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony, for which both clubs have nominees and potential winners.

Mbappe and Yamal will have Ballon d'Or on their minds during El Clasico. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The Catalans go into the fixture in commanding form. Barcelona have won all nine of their La Liga matches this season, placing them six points ahead of their arch-rivals on the table.

According to data from Sofascore, Barcelona have also won three of the last four El Clasico encounters in the league, giving them a clear psychological edge heading into Sunday's contest.

Real Madrid will need to be at their sharpest if they are to arrest that run and close the gap at the top.

Mysterious cat predicts Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Beyond the tactical battle, an unlikely commentator has entered the conversation. Nimbus Pronos, a cat who has built a reputation as a feline oracle, has offered his prediction for the fixture.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos backed Barcelona to claim victory, extending what would be another painful chapter for Madrid in recent Clasico history.

The timing of the match adds an extra layer of intrigue. With the Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for the following day, players from both clubs particularly Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, making the result all the more significant for morale and momentum.

Barcelona's unbeaten start to the season positions them as firm favourites, and if Nimbus Pronos has anything to say about it, their dominance over their historic rivals is set to continue.

Klopp supports Barcelona to win

Legit.ng previously reported that Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he will support Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season.

The former Liverpool manager explained that he had always supported Barcelona and will support them again because they're the best team.

Source: Legit.ng