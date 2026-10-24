Lionel Messi received Spain's Princess of Asturias Award for Sports at a ceremony in Oviedo on Friday

Barcelona issued a warm statement referencing an 'inseparable bond' with their former captain

The honour comes just days before the announcement of the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner in London

Lionel Messi has been honoured with Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, becoming the first footballer to receive the distinction as an individual, with his former club Barcelona responding warmly to the recognition.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward collected the award from Princess Leonor at the Teatro Campoamor in Oviedo on Friday, during a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Lionel Messi just made history as the first footballer to win the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport individually. Photo by Carlos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was also present at the event.

A landmark individual honour for Messi

Messi was chosen from a field of 27 candidates representing 12 nationalities, with the jury chaired by Paralympic swimmer Teresa Perales, GOAL reports.

The panel cited his "dazzling talent", "exceptional sporting career" and "formidable and ongoing charitable work" focused on improving access to education and healthcare for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The jury also highlighted qualities including humility, teamwork and fair play as central to his selection, making clear that the recognition extended beyond his footballing achievements to his conduct as a public figure.

While Messi is the first individual footballer to receive the award, the distinction has previously been shared with football figures.

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas received it jointly in 2012, and Brazil's national side was honoured in 2002 following their fifth World Cup triumph.

Barcelona's tribute to a former captain Messi

The accolade prompted an effusive response from Barcelona, who used the occasion to reflect on the Argentine's long association with the club.

"Congratulations to Leo Messi for the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. A well-deserved recognition for your exceptional talent, which has left an indelible mark on and off the pitch," the club wrote on X.

The statement went further, acknowledging the significance of his years in Catalonia:

"A career full of successes during which FC Barcelona was a key part of your life and history. An inseparable bond that forms part of the club's legacy and for which your involvement will always be a source of pride."

Messi joined Barcelona's famed La Masia academy as a 13-year-old and went on to make his first-team debut in 2004.

Over 17 seasons, he scored 672 goals in 778 official appearances and claimed 35 trophies, among them four UEFA Champions League titles and 10 La Liga championships, before departing in 2021.

Messi's recognition beyond football

The timing of the award adds a particular dimension to Messi's current standing in the sport.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place in London in the coming days, meaning the Oviedo honour arrives as attention across the football world centres on individual accolades.

For Barcelona, the warmth of their public statement signals that relations with their record scorer have been fully restored following the circumstances of his departure.

The selection committee's emphasis on Messi's charitable contributions and personal values, as much as his on-field brilliance, gives this recognition a weight that sets it apart from the trophies accumulated over his playing career.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously reported about the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, including its move to London and the leading contenders for the award.

Harry Kane leads the predictions, with Lamine Yamal and eight-time winner Lionel Messi also in the mix. But with voting closed weeks before the ceremony, the winner has already been decided.

Source: Legit.ng