Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has singled out two players as the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane scored over 70 goals last season but faces stiff competition from a World Cup winner

The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place at a landmark London venue on 26 October

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has thrown his weight behind Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal as the two standout contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with the ceremony just days away.

Writing in his column ahead of the prestigious event, Shearer identified the England captain and the Barcelona winger as the men most likely to claim football's most coveted individual prize.

Alan Shearer believes Harry Kane should win the 2026 Ballon d'Or but admits Lamine Yamal also stands a chance. Photo by Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

"I know the two leading favorites are Yamal and Kane, but Mbappe and perhaps Rodri are also on the shortlist," Shearer wrote, before adding:

"Kane deserves to win the Ballon d'Or."

Kane's Ballon d'Or case built on goals

According to data on Transfermarkt, Kaner enjoyed a remarkable campaign by any measure, netting more than 70 goals across all competitions for club and country.

That haul was enough to earn the Bayern Munich striker the European Golden Boot, finishing ahead of Yamal in that particular race.

Kane also guided Bayern to the Bundesliga title, capping a productive season at club level despite England falling short at the 2026 World Cup during the summer.

Yamal's World Cup advantage

Yamal, by contrast, has the distinction of being on the winning side in the World Cup, having helped Spain claim the international game's biggest prize, GiveMeSport reports.

The teenage winger also collected a LaLiga winner's medal with Barcelona, giving him a trophy haul that Kane cannot match.

That combination of individual brilliance and collective success could prove decisive when voters cast their judgement.

Ballon d'Or star-studded shortlist

Beyond the two frontrunners, the broader shortlist for the 70th annual Ballon d'Or features some of the sport's most recognisable names.

Kylian Mbappé earns a place following a strong season with Real Madrid, while Rodri, the 2024 winner, is nominated once more alongside his new Barcelona teammates Yamal and Pau Cubarsí.

Perhaps most notably, Lionel Messi has received his first nomination since 2023, the year he claimed a record eighth Ballon d'Or following his move to Inter Miami.

The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, 26 October 2026, with the London Palladium serving as the host venue for what promises to be one of the most competitive editions of the award in recent memory.

Ballon d'Or confirm hosts for 2026 award

Legit.ng previously reported about Thierry Henry and Kate Scott hosting the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London.

The event will be the award’s first ceremony outside Paris, while Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will be absent from the stage this year.

Source: Legit.ng