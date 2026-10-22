Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen broke a four-game scoring drought with a goal against Lille in the UEFA Champions League

The goal came at Lille's home stadium and was Osimhen's first in the competition this season

Osimhen fired back at critics in a post-match interview, insisting his background has made him fearless

Victor Osimhen has hit back at his critics after ending a four-match goal drought, declaring himself among the finest strikers in the world following Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League win over LOSC Lille.

The Nigerian forward had been without a goal since returning from a one-month injury lay-off, but he ended that run with a strike at Lille's home ground.

Victor Osimhen fires back at his critics after scoring against Lille. Photo by Mustafa Yalcin.

Source: Getty Images

It was also his first Champions League goal for Galatasaray in the current season. Adding further significance to the moment, the goal came against his former club.

Osimhen fired back at critics

Speaking to Le Marca in a post-match interview, a visibly angry Osimhen addressed the criticism that has followed him in recent weeks.

He made clear that his roots have shaped a mentality that leaves little room for doubt or fear.

“I came from a place where I'm not scared of challenges, I face anything as I want to face them and I play my ball as I know how to play,” he said.

“Nobody can tell me how to make this run, how to play my ball, how to score this goal. This is the kind of thing I do, this is why I'm here, this is the reason why I'm one of the very best strikers in the world.”

With his scoring touch apparently restored, attention now turns to the high-stakes Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce, where Osimhen will be keen to carry his momentum into one of Turkish football's most fiercely contested fixtures.

Pundit criticises Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that a former Fenerbahce star criticised Osimhen’s attitude after the striker returned from his groin injury.

The player-turned-pundit questioned how the striker is fitting into Galatasaray’s system, which was specifically built around him.

Source: Legit.ng