Victor Osimhen returned from injury for Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona in Istanbul

Osimhen set an unwanted record for the most offsides in a single Champions League game this season

A disallowed Galatasaray goal proved to be the turning point as Barcelona hit four unanswered goals

Victor Osimhen's return from injury offered little comfort to Galatasaray as Barcelona dismantled the Turkish side 4-1 in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture in Istanbul, leaving the Nigerian striker with a record he would rather forget.

Aleksey Batrakov gave Galatasaray the lead in the first half, and the hosts appeared to be building momentum when Osimhen set up Baris Alper Yilmaz for what seemed to be a second goal.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 4-1 loss to Barcelona. Photo by Ferda Demir.

Source: Getty Images

However, the effort was ruled out for offside, and that decision shifted the entire flow of the match in favour of the visitors

From that moment, Barcelona took control and scored four times without reply. João Cancelo, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, and Karim Adeyemi all got on the scoresheet as the Spanish giants turned a tight contest into a heavy defeat for the hosts.

Osimhen set unwanted UCL record

Osimhen struggled throughout the match to make his presence felt in the final third. According to FotMob, he was flagged offside on six separate occasions during the game.

StatMuse noted that the figure represents the highest number of offsides recorded by any player in a single UEFA Champions League match this season, setting an unwanted landmark for the Super Eagles forward.

The defeat leaves Galatasaray without a point after two group stage matches, having also lost their opening fixture. Their clash against Lille now takes on enormous significance, with the Turkish club needing a result to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Osimhen had been expected to make a significant impact on his comeback from injury, but the match ultimately highlighted the challenge he and his side face in a competitive European group.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Barcelona hammered his Galatasaray side 4-1 at Rams Park in the Champions League.

Buruk did not have much to be angry about, admitting that they lost to a better side, even though he pointed out other things that cost them victory.

Source: Legit.ng