Taiwo Awoniyi squandered a clear one-on-one opportunity during Coventry City's Premier League visit to Manchester City

The Super Eagles striker, who joined Coventry from Nottingham Forest, put his shot wide of Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal

Nigerian fans flooded social media with reactions after the glaring miss from the former Nottingham Forest forward

Taiwo Awoniyi faces pressure to bounce back after a glaring miss for Coventry City in their Premier League trip to Manchester City on matchday three of the 2025/26 season. The newly-promoted side arrived at the Etihad Stadium still searching for their first points of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Coventry had suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to reigning champions Arsenal on the opening weekend before narrowly losing their second game to fellow newly-promoted side Hull City, leaving them without a point and under growing scrutiny.

Taiwo Awoniyi misses early chance for Coventry City. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi misses quality chance

The Super Eagles striker, who joined Coventry City from Nottingham Forest, was put clean through on goal during the match.

With only Gianluigi Donnarumma to beat, Awoniyi pulled his shot wide, wasting what looked like a strong opportunity to put his side on the scoresheet against one of the Premier League's most formidable sides.

The miss drew immediate and widespread reaction on social media. Nigerian fans, in particular, were vocal in their criticism of the forward, with many taking to various platforms to express frustration at the poor attempt from a player who carries significant expectations as a senior Super Eagles striker.

Coventry's tough start to Premier League life

Coventry City's return to the Premier League after years away has proven difficult so far. Three games in, they have yet to register a win or a draw, and their goal difference reflects the challenge of competing at the top level after winning promotion.

The team will need contributions from forwards like Awoniyi if they are to climb off the bottom of the table in the weeks ahead.

For Awoniyi personally, the missed chance adds to the scrutiny that follows any high-profile striker in England's top flight. He will need a strong response in coming fixtures to reassure both his club and the Nigerian fans watching his progress closely.

Source: Legit.ng