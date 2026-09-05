Arsenal and Chelsea face off at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 6, 2026 in a key London derby

Both clubs carry 100% records into the match while chasing leaders Manchester City, who sit top with nine points

Famous prediction cat Nimbus Pronos has weighed in on the outcome, and both sides have injury concerns heading in

Arsenal and Chelsea will meet in a London derby on matchday three of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with both clubs looking to keep their perfect records intact at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Chelsea go into the fixture having beaten Fulham and Brighton in their opening two games. Arsenal, meanwhile, saw off Coventry City and Aston Villa to also collect six points from a possible six.

Xabi Alonso braced for his first real Premier League test. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City lead the table on nine points, and both London clubs know a win for either side or shared points could pile immediate pressure on the champions.

The match also carries a personal dimension, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso well known to be close friends.

Alonso, who took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer, faces his first North London test as he continues to settle into Premier League management.

Mysterious cat predicts Arsenal vs Chelsea

Ahead of the game, Nimbus Pronos, the cat that has built a following for predicting football results, shared its verdict via a video posted on Instagram.

The famous feline called a draw between the two sides, a result that would see points shared rather than either team closing the gap on City.

Both managers will head into the derby with selection headaches. Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo is listed as a doubt and may not be available, while Arsenal continue to manage the absence of defender William Saliba, who remains a long-term injury concern.

Saliba's absence in central defence is a significant blow for Arteta, given the Frenchman's importance to Arsenal's structure at the back.

For Chelsea, losing Caicedo would deprive Alonso of his most reliable shield in midfield, potentially changing how the visitors set up at the Emirates.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City beat Coventry City.

Arsenal remain the favourite to win the title with Manchester City coming in second place, while Chelsea have dropped to fourth behind Liverpool.

Source: Legit.ng