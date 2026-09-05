A Nigerian student identified as Haywhy on X opened up about entering university with zero knowledge of his admitted course

Haywhy said he had only heard of the course once or twice before being offered admission, and entered 100L with no idea what it involved

He shared a copy of his final result on X after completing his degree, sparking reactions from followers online

A Nigerian university graduate who goes by the handle Haywhy on X has gone viral after sharing an honest account of how he survived four years studying a course he barely knew existed before gaining admission.

Haywhy posted a copy of his final academic result alongside a candid reflection on his university journey, describing an experience many Nigerian students will find deeply familiar.

A Course He Barely Knew Existed

According to his post, Haywhy had encountered the name of his course only once or twice before receiving his admission letter.

He entered 100 level, the first year of university in Nigeria, with no real understanding of what the programme entailed or what it would demand of him over the years ahead.

"A course I barely knew existed until I was offered admission. I had probably heard about it once or twice," he wrote on X.

He was candid about the fact that the course never held his genuine interest, yet he chose to push through rather than abandon the programme entirely.

How He Navigated His Way Through

Rather than dwelling on regret, Haywhy described his university experience as one of navigation, finding a path through unfamiliar terrain without a clear map from the start, and graduating with second class honours, upper division.

"I entered 100L with absolutely no clue what I was getting into. I was never really interested in the course but somehow, I navigated my way through it and graduated," he wrote.

His story touches on a reality that is common among Nigerian undergraduates, where many students end up in courses assigned through the JAMB and post-UTME process rather than courses they actively chose or desired. For many, the journey from confusion in 100 level to graduation is one shaped more by resilience than passion.

The post drew significant attention online, with many readers connecting with the feeling of completing a degree in a field that was never quite their own.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng