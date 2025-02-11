Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez instigated a rule change after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Martinez’s antics during penalty kicks and shootouts led to the action being banned after the tournament

Global refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina has proposed another rule change around penalty kicks

A refereeing legend has proposed a rule change that will affect how penalty kicks are taken and restore balance after a recent rule change tilted the balance towards attackers.

Penalty kicks during regulation time, and shootouts are slightly different, with the game being able to continue during the normal time so far the ball is kept in play.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a penalty past Hugo Lloris at Euro 2020. Photo by Alex Nicodium.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Sun UK, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s antics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar instigated a penalty rule change after the tournament.

Martinez refused to stay on his line and taunted opposing players before their spot kicks, getting in their heads and causing them to miss their kicks. He did it during Argentina vs the Netherlands in the quarter-final and against France in the final.

The rule change mandated goalkeepers to remain in their area and have at least one leg on the line as of the time the kicker takes his shot.

Collina asks for penalty rule change

Legendary referee Pierluigi Collina has reportedly asked for a rule change to balance the advantage given to kickers over goalkeepers after the anti-Martinez rule.

Collina wants the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to abolish rebound for in-game penalty kicks.

“I believe there is an excessive gap between the opportunities available to the attacker and those of the goalkeeper. On average, 75% of penalties are already scored, and often, the penalty kick is a bigger chance than the one taken away by the foul,” Collina told Repubblica.

“On top of that, the attacker is also given a chance to play the rebound off the goalkeeper. In my opinion, goalkeepers should be complaining. I’ve already mentioned this in discussions we’ve had at IFAB.

“One solution is the ‘one shot’ rule. Just like in penalty shootouts after extra time. No rebound. Either you score or play resumes with a goal kick, period.”

“This would also eliminate the spectacle we see before a penalty is taken, with everyone crowding around the area. It looks like horses at the starting gates before the Palio di Siena,” he concluded.

FIFA ban 3 countries from 2026 WC

Legit.ng reported that FIFA banned 3 countries from participating in the 2026 World Cup after violating different regulations, including an African country.

Congo are unlikely to qualify as they currently place fifth in their qualifying group. Russia, which have been banned since 2022, remained ineligible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng