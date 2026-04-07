Vinicius Junior celebrated girlfriend Virginia Fonseca’s 27th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute

The Real Madrid star incorporated Nigerian singer Tems’ hit “Raindance” featuring Dave into the post

The romantic gesture comes amid ongoing breakup rumours and recent media speculation about the couple’s relationship

Vinicius Junior appeared to put recent rumours to rest after sharing a deeply affectionate birthday message for girlfriend Virginia Fonseca.

The Brazilian influencer turned 27, and the Real Madrid winger took to Instagram with a personal note that struck an affectionate tone.

Real Madrid's star Vinicius Junior celebrated his girlfriend's 27th birthday with a romantic post using Tems' song. Photo credit: Vinicius Junior

Source: Instagram

“Happy Birthday My Love… You deserve the best things in this world. Especially health, so you can take care of your children, your family, your company and Vini, right g!… Success, wisdom and happiness for you to conquer the world,” Vinícius wrote on Instagram.

What caught fans’ attention, particularly Nigerian followers, was his choice of soundtrack as the Real Madrid star used Tems’ “Raindance” featuring British rapper Dave.

The song, released in October 2025 as part of Dave’s album The Boy Who Played the Harp, blends UK rap with Afrobeats and has been celebrated for its reflective mood and seamless collaboration between the artists.

Vinicius celebrates girlfriend in style

The birthday festivities kicked off Sunday night at Vinícius’ Madrid mansion, where the Brazilian footballer hosted a surprise party for Fonseca.

Vinicius shared a message addressed to his girlfriend, expressing wishes for happiness and success while emphasising her importance in his life. Photo credit: Vinicius Junior

Source: Instagram

The event included pink and red floral decorations, a playful “hunt for eggs” for the children, and a gathering of close family and friends who had traveled to Spain to celebrate.

Fonseca appeared visibly touched, thanking her “namorado” for what she described as a “surreal” surprise. Despite the elaborate celebrations, she humorously admitted to feeling exhausted by the end of the evening.

Vinicius shuts down break-up rumours

The timing of Vinícius’ public tribute to his girlfriend is particularly noteworthy.

In recent weeks, Brazilian media outlets and social platforms have circulated claims of a possible relationship crisis between the pair.

According to GOAL, these rumours trace back to earlier controversy in the couple’s romance, when in November 2025, Vinícius was accused of messaging another woman before officially confirming his relationship with Fonseca.

In response to the scandal, the Real Madrid star issued a candid public apology, admitting he had been “careless” and acknowledging the disappointment caused to Virginia.

A high-profile love story

Vinícius and Virginia officially confirmed their relationship on October 28, 2025, sharing romantic photos surrounded by rose petals and heart-shaped balloons.

Since then, their high-profile romance has drawn significant media and fan attention.

Fonseca herself is a powerhouse in Brazilian social media, with over 54 million Instagram followers and a thriving YouTube channel focused on lifestyle and beauty content.

She is also a devoted mother to three children from her previous marriage namely Maria Alice (4), Maria Flor (3), and José Leonardo (1).

Boniface calls Vinicius on livestream

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface left comedian and streamer Carter Efe speechless during a livestream on December 23, 2025, after dialling up Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr through FaceTime.

The Werder Bremen striker and a former Bayer Leverkusen champion orchestrated the surprise call during Carter Efe's live session, creating a moment that sent both the streamer and his audience into complete frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng