Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a powerful message to the NFF over 2026 World Cup case

FIFA dismissed NFF’s petition to kick out DR Congo from the intercontinental playoff over player eligibility issues

Nigeria has now missed out on two consecutive World Cups, having missed out on the Qatar 2022 edition after losing to Ghana

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a powerful message to the Nigeria Football Federation over the 2026 FIFA World Cup case.

FIFA dismissed Nigeria’s petition, which seeks to kick the Democratic Republic of Congo out of the intercontinental playoff, citing player eligibility issues.

NFF appeals after FIFA dismissed Nigeria's petition against DR Congo. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The NFF immediately filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to challenge FIFA’s decision, claiming they have a legitimate case.

In the meantime, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Iran and Jordan in a four-nation invitational tournament in Antalya, Turkiye, during the March break.

Ekong sends message to NFF

Former Super Eagles captain Ekong has reacted to NFF’s appeal at CAS against FIFA’s decision to uphold DR Congo’s status at the intercontinental playoffs.

Ekong, who was benched and did not feature during the match, admitted that DR Congo were the better side during the playoff match in November.

The Qatar-based star made this admission while he was on punditry duty on Bein Sport during Everton’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

“Congo were the better side, they edged it on penalties, Nigeria gave their best, but they came up short, and because of that, there will be some changes,” he said.

“I myself retired from international football, but you have to think about what's best for the country and the next generation. This might be one of those moments.”

He questioned Nigeria’s football structure and urged the country to work to pursue long-term success and not rely on talents which Nigeria possesses.

“There'll be changes, particularly for big moments like this. In the last two AFCONs, Nigeria has shown their quality. I think we have a serious look at the structures we have in place in Nigeria, really preparing for long-term success,” he added.

“When we see some of the nations that have done so well on the continent, they have put the right structure in place for 10 years, 15 years, and not just rely on the talent that we have in Nigeria.”

Troost-Ekong sends message to NFF after Nigeria missed out on consecutive World Cups. Photo by Sam Barnes.

Source: Getty Images

The former Premier League star added that the talent in Nigeria is undeniable and has produced top stars, including Osimhen, and urged Nigeria to see examples like Morocco, Senegal and co who have worked on their football structure and reaped the rewards.

“We need something that's a little bit longer vision, and hopefully that would be something that we'd implement soon, and players, ex-players who have lived there and seen it can help the federation,” he concluded.

Ekong reacts to CAF ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that Ekong reacted after CAF stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after Morocco appealed the initial verdict.

The former Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, who retired before the tournament, expressed dissatisfaction at the decision from CAF.

Source: Legit.ng