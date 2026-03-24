The Democratic Republic of Congo have kicked off their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Mexico

FIFA dismissed the Nigeria Football Federation’s petition to kick out DR Congo over the use of ineligible foreign-born players

The Leopards will face the winner of the match between Jamaica and New Caledonia in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 31

The Democratic Republic of Congo has shared an update on their preparations for the 2026 World Cup playoff after FIFA dismissed Nigeria's case.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties in the final of the continental playoff on November 16, 2025, to pick up the African slot for the intercontinental playoff.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria to clinch FIFA World Cup playoff spot. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

The Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA, challenging the eligibility of some Congolese players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

FIFA dismissed the petition, but the NFF confirmed that it had not given up on the case and had appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

For Nigerians, the news means that they miss out on consecutive World Cups, having also failed to qualify for the 2022 edition, and some of their top stars may never feature in one.

World-class stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, both of whom would be in their 30s when the 2030 World Cup comes around, have a slim chance of featuring in one.

Only captain Wilfred Ndidi, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and midfielder Alex are the only players in the current group who have featured at the tournament.

However, the Leopards have opened their camp in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the intercontinental playoff, where they will face the winner of Jamaica vs New Caledonia.

DR Congo shares camp updates

DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre announced his squad for the crucial match, and it includes some of the players Nigeria protested, including Axel Tuanzebe.

The team has begun their preparations in Guadalajara with their official Instagram account sharing updates about the team’s training before the big match.

DR Congo is hoping to qualify for their first World Cup since 1974, when the country was still called Zaire and none of the current stars, including the coach, had been born.

DR Congo steps up preparations for 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The latest update was a training session on Tuesday, March 24, seven days before their match, with a strong message of determination from the camp.

“Time to get to work for our Leopards in Guadalajara. The group is now underway, with intensity, rigour, and determination. Every effort counts in this preparation for the next big challenge,” the message reads.

DR Congo will proceed with their match while the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Iran and Jordan in the four-nation invitational tournament.

The match, which was initially scheduled to be played in Amman, Jordan, was moved to Antalya, Turkey, because of the ongoing war in the Middle East, as noted by ESPN.

FIFA interviews Sebastien Desabre

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA interviewed Sebastien Desabre in a routine media profiling ahead of the intercontinental playoff.

The interview sent a wrong message to Nigerians who felt their petition could be dismissed, and it was eventually dismissed on technical grounds.

Source: Legit.ng