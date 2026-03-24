Supporters’ group have filed a lawsuit against FIFA over World Cup ticket prices ahead of the tournament

Final ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup start from over $4,000, far above previous tournaments

FIFA has defended its pricing model for the upcoming World Cup, citing demand and dynamic pricing

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has hit a major brick wall after a leading supporters’ group dragged FIFA to court over soaring ticket prices.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE), alongside Euroconsumers, filed a formal complaint with the European Commission, accusing FIFA of exploiting its control over ticket sales.

The FSE group has filed a lawsuit with the European Commission against FIFA over excessive ticket prices for this year’s World Cup finals. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

The group claims prices have skyrocketed far beyond what fans were led to expect, raising fresh concerns about accessibility ahead of the tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With anticipation building for the first-ever 48-team World Cup, the legal action has shifted attention away from the football and onto the cost of attending it.

Fans drag FIFA to court

At the centre of the dispute is FIFA’s control over ticket sales.

FSE argues that the governing body operates a monopoly, leaving fans with no alternative platforms to purchase tickets at competitive rates, Aljazeera reports.

According to the complaint, the pricing structure is both excessive and unclear. Fans often join queues without knowing the final cost, only to face sudden increases as demand rises.

According to FIFA, almost seven million tickets have been made available for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

FSE described the system as unfair, pointing to the lack of transparency in how prices are set.

The group also compared current prices with previous tournaments. The cheapest ticket for the 2026 final is listed at over $4,000, more than seven times the cost of the lowest-priced ticket for the 2022 final in Qatar.

Skyrocketing ticket prices raise concerns

Ticket prices vary widely depending on the match, but the trend is clear.

Even group-stage games involving smaller teams have seen entry prices climb, while matches featuring top nations are significantly higher.

On FIFA’s official resale site, RFI reports that some tickets have appeared at staggering prices, with one final ticket listed at over $140,000.

FIFA maintains that demand is driving the surge as President Gianni Infantino has pointed to “dynamic pricing,” where ticket costs rise or fall based on interest.

Critics, however, argue that without a cap, prices can climb unchecked.

While FIFA has introduced a limited number of lower-cost tickets, supporters say these are scarce and often unavailable to the general public.

The legal challenge comes at a sensitive time for the World Cup, which is already set to break new ground with 48 teams and 104 matches.

The expanded format was expected to open the tournament to more fans, but rising ticket costs may have the opposite effect.

Iran’s World Cup participation in doubt

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran is considering withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and FIFA will consider its options if they go ahead with the plan.

Tensions broke out in the Middle East after the United States of America and the State of Israel launched offensive actions against Iran on February 28, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng