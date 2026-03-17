Nigerian pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent a strong warning to Chelsea of a potential danger

The popular clergyman pastor warned the London club to be careful of a fire outbreak at their home stadium

Chelsea owners have been working on a rebuilding plan for the iconic stadium since taking over in 2022

Nigerian clergyman Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent a message to Chelsea to be careful of a possible danger at their home stadium, Stamford Bridge, which could damage the stadium.

Chelsea have been playing at Stamford Bridge since the club was founded in 1905 and recently celebrated the iconic club’s 121st anniversary.

Primate Ayodele warns of looming danger at Stamford Bridge. Photo from @primate_ayodele (X)/Dan Kitwood (Getty).

Source: UGC

The stadium was in existence before the club and it necessitated founding the club for an already made home on March 10, 1905 in London.

Primate Ayodele sends message to Chelsea

Primate Ayodele in a video which has gone viral on X, warned Chelsea to be careful of a possible fire outbreak or destruction at their home stadium, Stamford Bridge.

“Stamford field, stadium, Stamford stadium, let them watch against a fire outbreak or anything that can cause violence or damage at Stamford stadium,” he said.

The comment was met with adverse reactions from Nigerians, many of whom questioned the so-called prophecy from the popular pastor.

@nonsoyrn wrote:

“Stamford Bridge wey don already dey hot because of our results, now prophecy wan add real fire join? E be like say na barbecue dem dey plan for us this Tuesday against PSG! Who go bring the suya? 🔥🍖”

@freshnessofuk wrote:

“Primate Ayodele prophesied about fire at Stamford Bridge. Nigeria is literally on fire economically, politically and security wise. The prophet saw London. Nigeria is still burning and waiting for the vision.”

@akanniade27 wrote:

“Make e come do special prayer make fire no catch our next opponent stadium before we play there. Na that one we need now 😂🔥 Ayodele don turn UEFA fire marshal. Next him go prophesy say VAR go catch fire for our match 😂”

@analog132 wrote:

“But wait, is he sending his congregation to tell them at Stamford bridge or what? Cause the way he was speaking to that man in purple 😂”

Chelsea face stadium redevelopment issues

Chelsea owners have had redeveloping Stamford Bridge to suit modern needs and improve the club’s commercials at the top of their plans since takeover.

Todd Boehly is keen to develop Stamford Bridge. Photo by Vince Mignott.

Source: Getty Images

BlueCo wants to improve on Stamford Bridge’s 40,000+ capacity to at least 60,000 but have faced multiple challenges, including losing the bid to buy Earl's Court, and issues with Chelsea Pitch Owners, who are opposed to leaving Stamford Bridge, as noted by The Athletic.

According to Sun Sport, previous attempts to move to Battersea Power Station and Waterloo Station failed during Roman Abramovich’s era.

Premier League sanctions Chelsea

Legit.ng previously reported that Premier League sanctioned Chelsea for financial irregularities relating to transfer fees during Roman Abramovich's ownership.

The Premier League fined Chelsea £10.75 million, the biggest fine ever imposed on an English club, as well as a suspended one-year transfer ban.

Source: Legit.ng