A 15-year-old football player has sadly passed away during a match on Sunday, March 8

The club has disclosed the cause of death and the measures taken to prevent the unfortunate incident

Tributes have poured in from various club sides after the news of the young player broke

A young player, Amelia Aplin has passed away at the age of 15 on Sunday, March 8.

Aplin, who played for Oxford United academy, has left behind fond memories in the hearts of her teammates and other teams.

15-year-old Amelia Aplin collapses on the pitch during a friendly match between Oxford United and Fulham.

Oxford confirms the death of Aplin

Oxford United academy has confirmed the death of one of its young players who collapsed at the club’s training centre in Horspath.

According to Daily Mail, the tragic incident occurred during a friendly match against Fulham.

The club said medical staff, alongside emergency services, made efforts to revive the player after he collapsed on the pitch, but their attempts were unsuccessful. The statement read:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of 15-year-old Academy player, Amelia Aplin.

"Amelia collapsed during a Girls’ Academy game against Fulham at the Club’s Training Centre in Horspath yesterday afternoon.

"The thoughts and sincere condolences from everyone at Oxford United are with Amelia’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation for the efforts of the medical staff at both Oxford United and Fulham Football Club, along with the emergency services."

Oxford United promised to support the family in their time of grief and appealed to the public to respect the family's privacy, per ESPN. It read:

"The Club will offer support to Amelia’s family, players, coaches and staff impacted by this tragic event.

"We would ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."

London clubs pay their final respect to the late Amelia Aplin after collapsing during a football match between Oxford United academy and Fulham.

Clubs pay their last respect to Aplin

@Rovers said:

"Everyone at Blackburn Rovers sends our deepest condolences to Amelia's family, friends and all at Oxford United at this incredibly sad time.

"Rest in Peace, Amelia 💙🤍."

@CAFCofficial wrote:

"The thoughts of everyone at Charlton Athletic are with Amelia’s family and friends, as well as everyone connected with Oxford United at this incredibly difficult time ❤️."

@WFCOfficial added:

"Everyone connected to Walsall Football Club sends their thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Amelia’s friends, family and everyone at Oxford United at this incredibly sad time. ❤️"

@wwfcofficial said:

"Our most heartfelt condolences go out to Amelia’s family, friends and team-mates at this most difficult time, on behalf of everyone here at Wycombe Wanderers. Rest in peace Amelia."

@Argyle wrote:

"We're so sorry to hear this devastating news. Sending our thoughts to Amelia's family and friends, and everyone at Oxford United. Rest in peace, Amelia. 💚💛."

