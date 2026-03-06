Kylian Mbappe was spotted driving a modest Mini Cooper in Paris despite owning luxury supercars worth millions

The Real Madrid forward is in France seeking a second medical opinion on a knee injury

Reports suggest Mbappe’s injury could be more serious than initially announced, raising doubts over his availability

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has sparked widespread reactions on social media after being spotted driving a modest Mini Cooper through the streets of Paris, despite owning a luxury car collection worth millions.

The 27-year-old forward, who recently joined Real Madrid, surprised fans when he was seen cruising around the French capital in a £35,000 Mini Cooper S convertible rather than one of the expensive supercars reportedly in his garage.

Kylian Mbappe left the supercars in his £2million collection at home in favour of driving a modest £35,000 Mini Cooper as he was spotted out in Paris. Photo credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Mbappe is currently back in Paris seeking further medical consultation over a knee injury that could rule him out of a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Mbappe spotted driving Mini Cooper in Paris

The sight of Mbappe behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper quickly went viral, with fans amused that one of football’s richest stars opted for such a simple ride.

According to the Daily Mail, the French international reportedly owns several high-end vehicles, including a Ferrari SF90 worth around £400,000 and a BMW i7 valued at about £140,000.

However, during his latest trip to Paris, Mbappe appeared comfortable cruising in the compact Mini convertible.

Spanish media reports suggest the decision may be linked to a personal milestone. The striker recently passed his driving test after years of relying on professional drivers throughout his career.

Mbappe’s injury concerns ahead of Man City clash

Mbappe’s visit to Paris is not purely recreational as the forward is believed to be seeking a second medical opinion regarding the knee injury that forced him to miss Real Madrid’s recent defeat against Getafe, Get Football reports.

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe’s entourage are reportedly at odds over the Spanish club’s target date for their star striker’s return from injury. Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia

Source: Getty Images

Los Blancos initially described the issue as a sprained left knee, but fresh reports suggest the injury could be more serious than originally feared.

According to Spanish journalist Antón Meana, the problem may involve damage to Mbappe’s left posterior cruciate ligament. If confirmed, such an injury could potentially keep him sidelined for a longer period than expected.

Mbappe racing against time before World Cup

Mbappe’s injury comes at a delicate moment in the football calendar.

Real Madrid are hoping to have their star forward available for the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

However, there is also a bigger picture to consider.

With just around 100 days to go before preparations intensify for the 2026 World Cup, Mbappe’s camp is reportedly cautious about rushing his recovery.

Members of the player’s entourage believe returning too soon could risk aggravating the injury and potentially jeopardise his long-term fitness.

PSG ordered to pay millions to Mbappe

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain have been ordered to pay Mbappe €60 million after losing a legal battle over unpaid wages and bonuses, bringing an end to a bitter dispute that followed the forward’s exit from the club.

The ruling confirms that PSG failed to pay Mbappe three months of salary and two separate bonuses, with the court finding no written agreement proving the player had waived his entitlements.

Source: Legit.ng