African football has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a promising striker

The incident reportedly occurred during a French Ligue 2 clash between Saloum and Amitie FC

Tributes have continued to pour in from well-wishers, including a football federation in Africa

The football community in Africa and France has been thrown into a state of mourning.

A promising striker passed away after featuring in the match between Saloum and Amitie FC in the French Ligue 2 on Sunday, February 22.

Youssou Diouf dies after collapsing

Senegalese international El Hadji Youssou Diouf suffered a cardiac arrest during the Ligue 2 match.

According to Daily Sport, the unfortunate incident occurred just after the final whistle of a game that ended in a goalless draw.

The 20-year-old Diouf was making his debut appearance for AS Saloum, coming on as a substitute from the bench. He came on with about ten minutes left to play.

After the final whistle, the Senegalese suddenly felt unwell; despite receiving immediate medical attention, he tragically died on the spot, per One Football.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Football League has paid their final respect to El Hadji Youssou Diouf. The SFL wrote on X:

"The player had taken part in the match pitting Amitié FC against AS Saloum and played about 20 minutes, as part of the 16th matchday of the championship.

“Substituted at the 72nd minute of the match, he was the victim of an illness after the final whistle, while he was on the touchline bench. He was not fasting at the time of the incident.

"We extend our condolences to his family, his friends and to Senegalese football," per One Football.

More tributes pour in as Senegal football mourns

@danzo_footy said:

"That’s so shocking and sad, can’t even imagine what his teammates and family are going through. football can be beautiful but also so cruel sometimes. 💔"

@huzzmahny wrote:

"Rest in peace 🕊️ Gone too soon. Prayers for his loved ones and the Senegalese football community."

@alan_065 added:

"Tragic. Playing the game he loved until the very end, only to collapse after the final whistle. Rest easy, Youssou. 🇸🇳🕊️."

@Ak_Shakurr said:

"May Almighty Allah in his infinite mercy make his grave a place of comfort not agony for him."

@Momo93974949 wrote:

"May Firdawss be his eternal home 🤲🏻 he left during the month of Ramadan when the gates of paradise are open… the first 10 days are days of mercy (yeurmeundé) 🤲🏻 yalla bouko thiat djitou."

@KbgManu added:

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

"All our thoughts and sympathies 🙏🏽💐."

.@JinWooSensei said:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Allah open the gates of paradise for him and preserve his loved ones during this difficult trial. Ameen."

