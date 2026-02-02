A Moroccan football star has lashed out at an African referee following an incident during a CAF Confederation Cup match

The controversy arose during the game between Maniema Union and Wydad Casablanca on Sunday, February 1, after a disputed refereeing decision

The incident comes just weeks after a similar controversy during the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal

Morocco star Hakim Ziyech has reacted angrily following a controversial refereeing decision during the CAF Confederation Cup clash between Maniema Union and Wydad Casablanca.

Maniema Union defeated Wydad Casablanca 2-1 at the Stade TP Mazembe on Sunday, February 1.

The victory ended Wydad’s three-match winning run and tightened the race for qualification in Group C.

Wydad Casablanca star Hakim Ziyech expresses his displeasure over the officiating at the CAF Confederation Cup at Stade TP Mazembe. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The DR Congo side opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Namboka, who finished off a well-worked move to give the hosts the lead.

Maniema doubled their advantage in the 61st minute after goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid scored an own goal.

According to Morocco World News, Wydad responded five minutes later when Hamza Hannouri converted a penalty, firing a left-footed effort into the bottom right corner.

Despite sustained pressure from the North African side in the closing stages, Maniema Union held on to secure all three points, per CAF.

Officiating mars Maniema vs Wydad match

Nigerien referee Ali Moussa committed a huge blunder during the match between Maniema Union and Wydad Casablanca in the CAF CC.

In a viral post on X, former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech accused the referee of issuing two yellow cards to Detan Ogundare without sending the Nigerian international by bringing out a red card.

Ziyech alleged that the referee reversed his decision and flashed the yellow card to defender Exaucia Moanda. He wrote:

“Welcome to Africa… When you give a second yellow card to the goalkeeper and then act as if you gave it to the defender.”

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of football fans following the accusation of Hakim Ziyech. Read them below:

@tarikaza said:

"I'm afraid our Moroccan press will attack him; they spent a whole month defending the CAF and its refereeing."

Hakim Ziyech slams the referee for not issuing Maniema Union goalkeeper a red card after two yellow cards. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

@mangoooiceee wrote:

"Welcome in Africa, the continent where a team can abandon a final, walk off the field for 17 minutes and send messages on Snapchat from their changing room, return and continue the game without dissuasive sanctions for them and their supporters who attacked young stewards."

@roshdiAli3 added:

"We should create a Mediterranean confederation bringing together all the countries on the southern shore of the Mediterranean and the countries on the northern shore of the Mediterranean, so as no longer to be dependent on that African dump, the CAF."

@Soheelz said:

"Whats so funny about this is, ppl will now say accept the loss and move on?! When this happened to others against Morocco in the afcon it was "Morocco corrupt", "Morocco bought referee" and etc! But now its aaaall good. Too many hypocrites around here."

CAF clears Ndala after a detailed investigation

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF confirmed that its review panel found no fault or irregularity in Jean-Jacques Ndala’s officiating during the AFCON final.

The governing body stressed that the investigation was carried out in the interest of transparency and to protect the integrity of African football.

Source: Legit.ng