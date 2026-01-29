Morocco has lost the chance to host the 2030 World Cup final following AFCON 2025 controversies

Spain has been confirmed as the new host of the tournament’s showpiece match

Morocco remains a co-host, but the decision was reportedly taken after the AFCON final chaos

Morocco had been widely expected to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, a historic milestone for the North African nation.

The North African country’s modern stadiums, infrastructure, and passion for football made it a strong candidate for the showpiece match.

Morocco is a joint host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal. Photo by AFP

Source: Getty Images

However, the dramatic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal has cast a shadow over those plans.

According to Africa Top Sports, the final, marred by protests, unsporting behaviour, and touchline chaos, drew criticism from observers across the world.

International analysts described the incidents as damaging to the reputation of world football.

Reports suggest FIFA and co-hosting committees took notice of the events and reassessed Morocco’s readiness to host a match of such magnitude.

Spain confirmed as World Cup final host

In light of the developments, Spain has been chosen to host the 2030 World Cup final.

Rafael Louzán, President of the Spanish Football Federation, confirmed the decision, emphasising Spain’s track record in organising major tournaments.

“The final will be played here. Spain has demonstrated its organizational capacity,” Louzán was quoted by BBC Sports.

“We have seen scenes during the African Cup final that hurt the image of world football.”

The decision reflects FIFA’s priority on ensuring a safe and globally respected event for the tournament’s final.

While Morocco’s facilities remain world-class, the AFCON 2025 controversies appear to have tipped the scales in favour of Spain.

Morocco still a key World Cup co-host

Despite losing the hosting rights for the final, Morocco will continue to play a central role in the 2030 World Cup as a co-host alongside Spain and Portugal.

Morocco has built several new stadiums to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The North Africans will stage several matches during the tournament, giving it a chance to showcase its stadiums, fan culture, and organisational capabilities.

Football analysts note that while missing out on the final is a setback, co-hosting still offers Morocco a major platform to solidify its position in global football.

It also provides an opportunity to demonstrate lessons learned from AFCON 2025, addressing concerns around crowd management, referee disputes, and overall tournament control.

For Morocco, the message from FIFA is clear, which is that maintaining a disciplined and professional environment will be critical to boosting its global reputation and securing a more prominent role in future events.

Morocco’s journey to the 2030 FIFA World Cup remains significant, but the decision to move the final to Spain highlights the lasting impact of on-field controversies and off-field chaos.

Co-hosting is still a chance to impress the world, but the North Africans must now focus on delivering a flawless tournament to safeguard its football legacy.

CAF sanctions Morocco and Senegal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced sanctions on Morocco and Senegal over the scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18.

The Teranga Lions lifted their second AFCON trophy after defeating the host nation 1-0 in 120 minutes, but the match was marred by scenes that soured the grand finale.

Source: Legit.ng