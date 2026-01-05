Victor Osimhen played without his protective mask for the first time in four years at AFCON 2025

The mask became iconic after his severe facial injury and surgery in 2021

Nigerians flooded social media with surprise, jokes, and disbelief during the match

Victor Osimhen stunned Nigerian football fans on Monday night after stepping onto the pitch without his trademark protective mask during Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash against Mozambique.

The Super Eagles striker, who has worn the mask consistently for over four years, appeared bare-faced as Nigeria chased a place in their 18th AFCON quarterfinal.

Victor Osimhen started without his mask for the first time in four years during Nigeria's clash vs Mozambique. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The unexpected sight immediately sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans questioning whether the decision was deliberate, weather-related, or a sign of renewed confidence.

How Osimhen starting wearing a mask

Osimhen began wearing the protective mask in January 2022 following a serious facial injury sustained two months earlier.

In November 2021, during a Napoli match against Inter Milan, a collision with defender Milan Skriniar left the striker with multiple fractures to his cheekbone and eye socket, BBC Sport reports.

The injury required immediate surgery, with doctors inserting titanium plates and screws into his face.

When Osimhen returned to action, the custom-made mask was introduced as a protective measure to reduce the risk of further damage, Sport Bible reports.

Over time, the mask became more than just medical equipment. Osimhen has previously explained that he still has screws in his jaw and face, and another heavy impact could potentially be career-ending.

The mask also provided psychological reassurance, allowing the Nigerian striker to play with confidence despite lingering risks.

According to medical experts involved in his recovery, the mask offered both physical protection and mental comfort.

Osimhen removes mask for Mozambique clash

Against Mozambique, however, Osimhen lined up without the familiar gear, immediately drawing attention.

It marked the first time in four years that the Super Eagles star had played competitively without the mask.

There was no official explanation before kickoff, which only fueled speculation among fans watching the match unfold.

Some wondered whether the rain played a role, while others believed Osimhen simply felt ready to move on from a symbol that had followed him through some of the most defining years of his career.

The moment felt especially significant given the stakes of the match, with Nigeria chasing a quarterfinal berth at AFCON and Osimhen leading the line once again.

Nigerians flood social media with reactions

It didn’t take long for Nigerians to react online, with social media platforms lighting up as soon as Osimhen was spotted without the mask.

Dean Ammi tweeted:

“Well I wasn’t expecting this… Victor Osimhen is playing WITHOUT his mask today for Nigeria.”

Gowagr posted:

“After 4 years, Osimhen chose today of all days to not wear a mask.”

Adika reacted:

“I saw guys betting that Osimhen will remove his mask today on Gowagr and for the first time in years Osimhen plays a match without his mask , I can’t believe this🤣🤣😭😭”

Mazi Olisaemeka tweeted:

“Osimhen is now playing without his face mask or is if because of the rain?”

For many fans, the moment felt surreal. The mask has long been part of Osimhen’s identity, almost inseparable from his rise as one of Africa’s most feared strikers.

Chelle names strong starting XI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face the Mambas of Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Nigeria features in the knockout stage of AFCON for the 18th time in history, hoping to avoid a Round of curse after a perfect group stage campaign, which happened in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng