Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Mozambique in AFCON 2025 Round of 16

Chelle reverted to a strong lineup after rotating against Uganda, with Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman returning to the team

Nigeria approach the game with full focus and caution despite their superiority in quality to the Mambas of Mozambique

Nigeria features in the knockout stage of AFCON for the 18th time in history, hoping to avoid a Round of curse after a perfect group stage campaign, which happened in 2021.

Third-placed Tunisia eliminated the Super Eagles, which finished first in their group, in the Round of 16 under the guidance of Augustine Eguavoen.

Eric Chelle’s XI to face Mozambique

As seen in Super Eagles' official X account, Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup against Mozambique at Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Source: Legit.ng