AFCON 2025: Lookman, Iwobi Return as Eric Chelle Names Strong XI to Face Mozambique
- Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Mozambique in AFCON 2025 Round of 16
- Chelle reverted to a strong lineup after rotating against Uganda, with Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman returning to the team
- Nigeria approach the game with full focus and caution despite their superiority in quality to the Mambas of Mozambique
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face the Mambas of Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.
Nigeria features in the knockout stage of AFCON for the 18th time in history, hoping to avoid a Round of curse after a perfect group stage campaign, which happened in 2021.
Third-placed Tunisia eliminated the Super Eagles, which finished first in their group, in the Round of 16 under the guidance of Augustine Eguavoen.
Eric Chelle’s XI to face Mozambique
As seen in Super Eagles' official X account, Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup against Mozambique at Complexe Sportif de Fes.
Source: Legit.ng
