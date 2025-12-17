A former Wolverhampton Wanderers academy player has passed away at the age of 28 in a car crash on Tuesday, December 16

The Macclesfield FC star was returning from a match when his Mercedes hit a barrier near Northampton

Premier League, Championship and National League clubs have sent their condolences to the promising star

The football community in England has been thrown into mourning as Macclesfield FC player Ethan McLeod has tragically lost his life in a car accident.

The 21-year-old was returning home from his club's 2-1 win over Bedford Town when his Mercedes hit a barrier on the M1 near Northampton on Tuesday night, December 16.

Police confirms McLeod's death

The police authorities said Ethan McLeod died from a single collision after the accident.

According to The Sun, the northbound carriageway was shut for more than eight hours following the crash at 10:40pm last night (December 16). The Police said:

“Witnesses are being sought after a driver sadly died following a single-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the M1, near junction 15.

“At about 10.40pm on Tuesday, December 16, the driver of a white Mercedes car for unknown reason was in collision with the nearside metal barrier.

“Despite the efforts of members of the public and officers from Northamptonshire Police, the driver – a man in his 20s from the West Midlands – was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Macclesfield FC issues condolence statement

National League North side Macclesfield FC has mourned the passing of their player Ethan McLeod.

In a post on X, the club described the forward as an incredible and dedicated player. The statement read:

"With the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod.

“Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him.

“But more than that, Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with.

“News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now," via Sky Sports.

Clubs react

@SunderlandAFC said:

"Incredibly sad news. Our thoughts are with Ethan’s family, friends, and everyone connected with Macclesfield at this terribly sad time.

"Rest in peace, Ethan ❤️."

@LUFC wrote:

"🤍 The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United with Ethan's family, friends and everyone associated with Macclesfield at this devastating time. Rest in peace, Ethan."

@WestHam added:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Ethan’s passing.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends, family and everyone at Macclesfield FC ❤️."

@crawleytown said:

"The thoughts of everyone at Crawley are with the friends, family and all associated with Macclesfield FC at this incredibly difficult time.

"Rest in peace, Ethan ❤️."

@OfficialPVFC wrote:

"Our thoughts and love are with Ethan’s family and friends, and all connected with Macclesfield FC at this incredibly sad time.

"Rest in peace, Ethan 🤍."

Ethan McLeod began his football career at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy, before moving to Alvechurch FC, Molineux, Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge.

