A Belgian football legend has tragically passed away at the age of 54 after spending three days in a coma

The former Anderlecht captain had earlier suffered personal heartbreak, losing his father to a prolonged illness earlier this year and his mother to a brain haemorrhage

The football community and fans have taken to social media to pay their final respects to the late football star

Belgian football legend and former Lokeren coach Glen De Boeck has died at the age of 54.

De Boeck, who played 36 matches for the Belgium national team collapsed at his home on Friday before being rushed to Antwerp University Hospital.

The former Mechelen star was diagnosed with a massive brain haemorrhage that left him in a coma for three days.

De Boeck Glen during the Belgian Croky Cup match between KV Kortrijk and RWDM in the Guldensporen stadium in Belgium. Photo by: Nico Vereecken.

Source: Getty Images

Family confirms De Boeck's death

The European football community is currently mourning the passing away of Glen De Boeck.

According to Sun, the doctors confirmed to his family that the damage sone to his brain was too severe.

The former Belgium national team player was survived by his two daughters, Bo and Caro, after the passing of his parent in early 2025.

De Boeck’s father, Louis, 80, died after a long illness. During his funeral, De Boeck’s mother, Louisette, collapsed from a brain haemorrhage.

Doctors later discovered she was also suffering from pancreatic cancer, and she passed away a month after her husband.

Brief playing and coach time of De Boeck

The former Belgium international kicked off his career with his hometown club FC Boom before signing for KV Mechelen.

Glen De Boeck during the Jupiler Pro League match between KV Kortrijk and Sporting Charleroi in Belgium. Photo by: Jan De Meuleneir.

Source: Getty Images

The 54-year-old was signed by Belgian giants Anderlecht, where he wore the captain’s armband, lifted three league titles, played for 10 years until his retirement in 2005 due to a knee injury.

De Boeck switched into coaching, with his first appointment as assistant to Franky Vercauteren at Anderlecht.

He also managed Cercle Brugge, where he spent three years before moving to Germinal Beerschot.

The Belgian legend coached VVV Venlo, Beveren, Mouscron, KV Kortrijk, Lokeren and then Kortrijk again in what would be his final managerial role, per Daily Star.

Clubs mourn De Boeck

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Belgian teams that paid their last respect to the former Anderlecht captain. Read them below:

Belgian Red Devils said:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Red Devil Glen De Boeck. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in this difficult time."

Pro League wrote:

"We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Glen De Boeck. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who held him dear. ✨"

@kvkofficieel added:

"Unbelievable news has come in this morning. Glen De Boeck, just 54, has passed away. Glen was head coach of KVK in 2017, 2018, and 2023. ✨

"Our thoughts are with his family & friends."

Former Super Eagles star is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Green Eagles star Lawrence Onweazu Okonji passed away on November 15 at the age of 83.

He died just hours before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off match between Nigeria and DR Congo.

Source: Legit.ng