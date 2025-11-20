The Federation Internationale de Football Association has released the ranking for October

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up despite losing their 2026 World Cup playoff final against DR Congo

UEFA Nations Cup runner-up Spain retains their spot at the top of their rankings following their impressive performance during the World Cup qualifiers



The Super Eagles have moved up in the latest FIFA ranking despite their result during the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

Nigeria finished in second position during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers behind South Africa last October, which gave them a lifeline to make it to the Mundial.

The Super Eagles beat the Panthers of Gabon in the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal, with Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scoring a brace while Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke scored a goal each.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently ranked fifth in Africa and 38th in the World. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time AFCON winners fell against the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-3 via penalty shootout after playing a 1-1 draw in the regulation time.

West Brom defender Semi Ajayi missed the sixth spot kick before Lille defender Chancel Mbemba sent DR Congo to the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March, per BBC.

The Super Eagles have officially missed two consecutive World Cup after Ghana prevented Nigeria from qualifying in 202.

Nigeria boost in FIFA rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved three places according to the latest FIFA rankings released on November 20.

Nigeria is now ranked 38th in the world, up from 43rd in the previous ranking, and is currently fifth in Africa, following their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The Super Eagles garnered a total of 1,502.46 ranking points, against their previous 1481 points.

2022 World Cup fourth-place Morocco remains first in Africa, and now ranked 11 place with 1,713.12 points, per Sofa Score.

The Terenga Lions of Senegal occupy second place with 1,648.07 points and are in 19th place in the world, followed by the Pharaohs of Egypt in third place and in 34th with 1,520.68 points, while the Foxes of Algeria are fourth in Africa and 35th in the world with 1,516.37 points.

Spain retains their position as the number one team in the current FIFA rankings in the month of November. Photo by: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Spain remains no 1 in FIFA rankings

According to AOL, Spain have maintained their grip on top spot in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking.

Three-time World Cup winners Argentina also remain firmly in the second position with 1873.33 points. European giants France complete the podium with a notable rise, a testament to their impressive consistency since the 2022 World Cup.

In fourth position is England with 1834.12 points, who are currently having a fine form, while Brazil climbs two places up to occupy fifth place with 1760.46 points.

