The football world is once again in mourning following the tragic passing of a top European coach

The incident occurred during a Serbian SuperLiga match on Sunday, November 2, despite swift medical intervention

Tributes have been pouring in from across the football community since news of the coach’s death was made public

Tragedy struck the Serbian SuperLiga on Sunday evening, November 2, as former Bosnia and Herzegovina international Mladen Zizovic passed away during a football match at the age of 44.

This heartbreaking incident comes just weeks after Liverpool and Real Madrid mourned the loss of former coach Jose Manuel Ochotorena.

Mladen Zizovic died during a football match in the Serbian SuperLiga. Photo by: Charles McQuillan.

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Mladen Zizovic?

Zizovic collapsed in the 22nd minute of the 14th-round fixture between Radnicki 1923 and Mladost in Serbia’s top division.

Medical personnel immediately rushed onto the field after being alerted by a member of the coaching staff.

The coach was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him. Sadly, despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later, per Yahoo Sports.

Before confirmation of his death, referee Jovan Segrt had allowed the game to continue.

However, once the tragic news was relayed, he halted play and officially abandoned the match. Players, coaches, and fans were left in tears as the devastating news spread across the stadium.

Zizovic had only recently been appointed as head coach of Radnicki 1923, taking charge on October 23. He managed just three matches before his untimely passing, leaving behind three children.

Mladen Zizovic during the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout play-off between FK Borac and NK Olimpija Ljubljana. Photo by: Srdjan Stevanovic - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Serbia FA releases statement

The Football Association of Serbia (SFA) have described the loss of Mladen Zizovic as a huge loss to the football community.

According to the Sun, the SFA extended their condolences to his family and the club. The Serbian FA wrote:

“The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnički 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.

“His untimely departure represents a tremendous loss for the entire football community."

Meanwhile, Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade and Crvena Zvezda also joined the football community in mourning the former Bosnia international.

Partizan Belgrade wrote:

“With sadness, we received the news that Radnicki’s coach from Kragujevac, Mladen Zizovic, has suddenly passed away.

“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and club.”

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans who mourned coach Mladen Zizovic. Read them below:

@Mirosla59788090 said:

"Mladenu Zizovicu, the children live in Bijeljina, where I'm from. He was a successful coach with us, and he was also a successful sports director for us. To me, he was a coach with a good vision; I met him once or twice in the city, we chatted a little, and he seemed like a good man. Rest in peace...

@volipartizan wrote:

"Horrible. Condolences to the family. I'm sorry for the children, the family, the young life.

I'm a mother of an athlete and these kinds of things now keep me in constant worry."

Tragedy as footballer dies after collapsing on pitch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Russian footballer Artem Kalmykov tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch during a match in the Moscow Region Championship.

The 26-year-old was playing for FC Parkovy against Nara in the B-3 League when he suddenly lost consciousness around the 60th minute of the game.

Source: Legit.ng