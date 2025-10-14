Justin Osagie has joined English Premier League club Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, having had a successful trial

Even while the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers are ongoing, the London club will continue to do business

Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur earlier made enquiries about the defender

English Premier League club Chelsea have announced the signing of Nigeria-eligible central defender Justin Osagie after a successful trial.

The 20-year-old moved to the Stamford Bridge outfit after his contract with Peterborough United expired during the summer.

Although details of the contract were not made public, Osagie will join the club's U21 side as he continues to develop.

Justin Osage has joined English club Chelsea for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Ross Parker.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Daily Post, the full back impressed the club's academy coaches, and they were quick to hand him a permanent deal.

He is already part of the Blues’ development setup and was an unused substitute during their EFL Trophy fixture against Northampton Town.

A statement on the Chelsea website reads:

"Centre-back Justin Osagie has joined Chelsea Under-21s from Peterborough United.

"His first involvement with Calum McFarlane’s team came when he was named on the bench for the EFL Trophy match against Northampton Town."

Osagie had brief stints with Southend United, West Ham United, and Celtic before joining Peterborough United in 2024 after another impressive trial spell.

There were reports that Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton have all shown interest in the defender.

Osagie was born in the Republic of Ireland to Nigerian parents, and he is eligible to play for any of the nations at the senior level.

This comes amid the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and while teams are jostling for a spot at the Mundial, Chelsea have continued to do business.

Osagie's switch has sparked mixed reactions on the internet. @roby_teed said:

"Ex-Petersborough United FC U21 player who never even made a squad for us and was released after a single season, Justin Osagie has just signed for Chelsea’s u21.

"Wasn’t good enough for our youth system though…"

Justin_lak replied:

"Osagie is doing very well with this project."

An unimpressed user, @_dylinho_, said:

"Anyone remember Justin Osagie, the lad we signed for U21 from Celtic and released? He's just joined Chelsea #pufc."

Justin Osagie earlier had a brief stint at Celtic Football Club. Photo: Ross MacDonald.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea also confirmed the arrival of two new players to the Under-18s after Riley Ebho and Jashayde Greenwood signed scholarship terms with the Blues.

Both players will join the young squad managed by Hassan Sulaiman's side as they hope to maintain their strong start to the season and remain undefeated in the Under-18 Premier League, with four wins and a draw from our opening five games.

When Chelsea signed Emanuel Emegha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea announced the signing of Nigeria-eligible forward Emanuel Emegha from partner club Strasbourg.

The 22-year-old will remain at the French Ligue 1 outfit, owned by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, for one more season before moving to Stamford Bridge.

Source: Legit.ng